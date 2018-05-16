Chris Broussard reveals the key to Boston dominating the series 2-0 against Cleveland
Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe and Joy Taylor on Undisputed to discuss the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals between Boston and Cleveland. Broussard reveals how Boston's fight is the key to dominating this series. Will the Cavs turn the series around back in Cleveland?
