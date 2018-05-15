Skip Bayless reveals who he thinks is the best player: Durant or LeBron?
Video Details
- Central
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- East
- East
- Golden State Warriors
- Kevin Durant
- LeBron James
- NBA
- Pacific
- Undisputed
- West
- West
-
Hear why Skip Bayless thinks Kevin Durant is more valuable than LeBron James.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices