Skip Bayless reveals why he ‘feels sorry’ for LeBron James heading into Cavaliers – Celtics Game 2
Video Details
In his preview of game two of the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals between Cleveland and Boston, Skip Bayless reveals how LeBron James is under pressure to have a 'legendary' game in Game 2 vs the Celtics.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices