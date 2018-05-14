Chris Broussard grades LeBron’s Game 1 performance in loss to Boston
Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe and Joy Taylor on Undisputed to discuss Game 1 of the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals. Broussard grades LeBron James' performance in the 108-83 blowout loss to the Boston Celtics. Will LeBron's Cavs bounce back in Game 2?
