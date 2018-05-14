- Shannon, what happened yesterday?

- Well, this is what we normally see from the Cavaliers. There are three point shooting team. And when they do not shoot well from the three point line, it gets ugly. They don't normally lose by three or four, or five or 10. They lose by 25, 30. We saw this against Minnesota. We saw this against OKC. We saw it against the Houston Rockets at home.

Skip, they are three point shooting team. When you go over 12 in the first half, what normally happens? That would happen. Skip, of the 26 three pointers they shot, 24 of them was open or wide open. Analytics define open as 4 to 6 feet. 6 feet and beyond is wide open. They missed 24 of 26 shots. Either they were open or wide open. They're better than that. You know they're better than that.

LeBron did not have-- not only was he inefficient at shooting the basketball, they only had nine turnovers, but he had seven of them. He knows he has to do a better job of taking care of the basketball. But normally what we've seen in game one from LeBron, is that against Indiana, what happened, Skip? They shot a bunch of threes. They were ineffective. They got blown out. , Now Toronto let him off the hook. Because LeBron, again, had a bad game shooting the ball. They messed around and let the Cavs stay around, stay around. Get them into overtime, and they won the game.

The Boston Celtics are very, very good team. They're very talented. They have every guy that starts for them can guard multiple positions. They can rotate. And again, I'm going to say it again, Skip. I lived in Atlanta for a quarter century. I remember when Al Horford got drafted. This is the best stretch of basketball I've seen Al Horford play.

And the Atlanta Hawks front office and fans are saying, where the hell were you when you were here? You didn't play like this. He's playing unbelievable. Those guys can guard multiple positions. They can switch, rotate, multiple, multiple times. And now everybody has confidence they're letting the ball go. They're shooting the three ball with extreme confidence.

So I'm not overly concerned. You might be. Because I don't believe they will be this cold from the three point line again. I do not believe LeBron James will be this inefficient again. Because if memory serves you correct, it's only been a little over three weeks. You remember what happened in game two, when they played Indiana, Skip? Oh yeah, 46, 12, and 5. Do you remember what happened in game two, when they played the baby dinosaurs, Skip? 43, 14, and 8. Just watch tomorrow night.

SKIP BAYLESS: Is that what you're predicting? 40? Are you going 40 plus?

- We'll have a different conversation on Wednesday.

SKIP BAYLESS: OK.

- Yeah, I felt real comfortable in saying that.

SKIP BAYLESS: Would you go to 40 plus in game two?

SHANNON SHARPE: I feel comfortable in saying, I will have a different conversation.

SKIP BAYLESS: OK.

- And I'll be key-key-keying over here on Wednesday.

SKIP BAYLESS: Oh, OK.

- And you'll be, oh it's no Jordan. Jordan wouldn't have needed this. Jordan wouldn't have needed a 50 point game to beat this team. Which he never beat in the playoffs, let everybody know that. Michael Jordan never defeated the Boston Celtics in the playoffs. But I don't even know why I brought that up. Go ahead, Skip.

SKIP BAYLESS: Interesting.