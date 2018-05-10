Will the Kyrie-less Celtics dethrone King James’ Cavs in the Eastern Conference Finals? Shannon Sharpe makes his prediction
Video Details
Ahead of the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals where the Boston Celtics will face the Cleveland Cavaliers, Shannon Sharpe reveals who he thinks will win the East.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices