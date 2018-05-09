Shannon Sharpe isn’t betting ‘one nickel’ on the Rockets against the Warriors
Ahead of game one of the 2018 Western Conference Finals between Houston and Golden State, Shannon Sharpe reveals why he isn't betting against Step Curry and the Warriors and details what Chris Paul and James Harden's Rockets need to adjust to challenge the Warriors.
