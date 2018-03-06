Shannon Sharpe shares why he’s excited for the kickoff of the 2018 FIFA World Cup
Shannon Sharpe shares with Skip Bayless and Joy Taylor why he's excited for the kickoff of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
- Got three of the top five athletes in the world that's going to be on display-- Messi, Neymar, and Cristiano Ronaldo.
SKIP BAYLESS: Yep.
- The two best players in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Now, the only thing that's missing from their resume is a World Cup title.
SKIP BAYLESS: Mm, yep.
- If you want to be thought of as the Pelés or even the Diego Maradonas, you got to have this on your resume, Skip.
SKIP BAYLESS: Mm hm.
- And so now when you hear World Cup, Skip, and you go into a, bar you see Super Bowl, everybody, you have a team. When you go to a bar, and they say World Cup, you gonna see some Brazilian fans, some Argentina fans, some Germany, everybody.
SKIP BAYLESS: Uh, you and 'Bron going? You'll be there.
- Me and 'Bron might go [INAUDIBLE]. You know 'Bron love World Cup.
- He loves it, man.
- Yeah, I might go on in there. Who you got?
SKIP BAYLESS: Huh? I don't know.
SHANNON SHARPE: Who's the best player?
- It's only 100 days away.
SHANNON SHARPE: I go back and forth.
JOY TAYLOR: It's 100 days away. We got a little time still to decide.
- Messi or Rinaldo, Messi or Rinaldo.
- We'll make our picks a little closer.
- Messi don't put anything on Instagram.
