- Got three of the top five athletes in the world that's going to be on display-- Messi, Neymar, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

SKIP BAYLESS: Yep.

- The two best players in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Now, the only thing that's missing from their resume is a World Cup title.

SKIP BAYLESS: Mm, yep.

- If you want to be thought of as the Pelés or even the Diego Maradonas, you got to have this on your resume, Skip.

SKIP BAYLESS: Mm hm.

- And so now when you hear World Cup, Skip, and you go into a, bar you see Super Bowl, everybody, you have a team. When you go to a bar, and they say World Cup, you gonna see some Brazilian fans, some Argentina fans, some Germany, everybody.

SKIP BAYLESS: Uh, you and 'Bron going? You'll be there.

- Me and 'Bron might go [INAUDIBLE]. You know 'Bron love World Cup.

- He loves it, man.

- Yeah, I might go on in there. Who you got?

SKIP BAYLESS: Huh? I don't know.

SHANNON SHARPE: Who's the best player?

- It's only 100 days away.

SHANNON SHARPE: I go back and forth.

JOY TAYLOR: It's 100 days away. We got a little time still to decide.

- Messi or Rinaldo, Messi or Rinaldo.

- We'll make our picks a little closer.

- Messi don't put anything on Instagram.