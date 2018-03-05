Show Transcript Hide Transcript

JENNY TAFT: Are you still hate on Lonzo?

SKIP BAYLESS: Yeah, he's still hating.

SHANNON SHARPE: Listen, Skip Bayless, you pulled this question. Didn't you?

SKIP BAYLESS: I might have.

SHANNON SHARPE: Yeah, yeah. I think you did. So now let me get this straight, Jenny. So in 2018 when old Shay Sharpe tell the truth he hating, so we just want to look at Lonzo's last four ballgames, Skip. That's what we're going to look. That's what Skip wants me to believe. So now he's what? 12 of 16 12 of 18 from the three ball. So he a 64% three point shooter. Is that what you have me to believe?

SKIP BAYLESS: Wait, the last four games--

SHANNON SHARPE: Yes.

SKIP BAYLESS: That's 14 of 22, that's 64%.

SHANNON SHARPE: Yeah, that's what I'm saying. So he's at 64%.

SKIP BAYLESS: OK, well time out. Time out. Can I go back to December 12th of the last 15 games? He's 44 of 99, that's 44%.

SHANNON SHARPE: OK.

SKIP BAYLESS: 44%. That's a pretty good sample size of 15 games.

SHANNON SHARPE: I'm not hating. I've never been a hater. I'm a truth teller. And everybody can't handle the truth. They want the truth, but they can't handle the truth.

SKIP BAYLESS: Yeah but your truth is different--

SHANNON SHARPE: You want me in this chair, you need me in this chair, Skip Bayless.

SKIP BAYLESS: Yeah, but proven wrong--

SHANNON SHARPE: Here's the thing, Skip, so how do I ignore the first 36? When he was shooting 36% from the floor, 30% from the three point line, 48% from the free throw line. How do I ignore that and just come to these last four games? Because even with that, Skip, now he's shooting 35%. Even at 64% clip that he's shooting at now at the three point line, he bumped that up to 35% from the three. He still haven't cracked 40% from the field. And he's only maybe shot three free throws in four games. So now all of a sudden he's Steph Curry, that's what you want me to believe?

SKIP BAYLESS: Did you see him at the end of the game at San Antonio?

SHANNON SHARPE: Hold on.

SKIP BAYLESS: Boom, boom, boom, three of them. Not two of them, three of them.

SHANNON SHARPE: Hold on.

SKIP BAYLESS: Woah.

SHANNON SHARPE: No. I watch him, I don't watch him like you do because I don't watch the Lakers like that. They come on late, so I be going to bed Jenny because I got to get up early to bust Skip up. Julius Randle, who has been playing the best basketball of anybody on this team, said, "He couldn't hit the side of the back board, now he can't miss." So I guess you were ramble hating too?

SKIP BAYLESS: I think that was hateful. But guess who too? LaVar Ball, father of Lonzo. Wait, didn't LaVar take a shot at Julius?

SHANNON SHARPE: Yeah, yeah.

SKIP BAYLESS: Remember that?

SHANNON SHARPE: But Skip, was he lying? Tell me the lie that he said in that statement. Because, you see, a lie don't care who tell it, but neither does the truth. So he said, "He couldn't hit the side of the back board and now he can't miss." Old Shay Sharpe said the same thing. Shooting 30% from three, is that good?

SKIP BAYLESS: Could Lonzo hit the side of a back board at UCLA last year?

SHANNON SHARPE: He ain't at UCLA. He ain't at UCLA.

SKIP BAYLESS: What did he shoot last year at UCLA?

SHANNON SHARPE: I don't know what he shot.

SKIP BAYLESS: Yes you do.

SHANNON SHARPE: I don't know.

SKIP BAYLESS: I've driven it in you. I've burned it into your brain. 41%.

SHANNON SHARPE: Yeah, 41%. So Skip, this is not hate. The fact of the matter is that he's playing better. I still would like to see him get to the free throw line, Skip. Three free throws in four games? That's not nearly good enough for someone that handles the ball as much as he did. He's shooting better, OK. But let's look--

SKIP BAYLESS: Better?

SKIP BAYLESS: Woah, woah, woah, woah, woah, woah.

SKIP BAYLESS: If you look at this since December 12th, and again he's missed some games with injury, but he's tied for fifth among players over that span of time, and that's with a minimum of 95 attempts. But it's Steph, KD, Al Horford, Reggie Bullock are the only players ahead of him that are shooting threes. So over a pretty good span of time, he's fifth in the NBA in shooting threes. The NBA, not UCLA.

SHANNON SHARPE: If you don't mind me asking, so if you factor that in those 36 games that he did play, where would he rank on that list?

SKIP BAYLESS: You mean the top? The overall list?

SHANNON SHARPE: Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. If you rank him in those 36 games, because I'm looking at it--

SKIP BAYLESS: I don't know. What did I first guess? What did I tell you before the season started? No rookie in the history of sports had more pressure--

SHANNON SHARPE: Tony Parker, I'd say he had more pressure.

SKIP BAYLESS: That's the biggest--

SHANNON SHARPE: Tony Parker said he had more pressure.

SKIP BAYLESS: Nobody knew who Tony Parker was.

SHANNON SHARPE: Yeah they did. He said I'm coming in and I got to direct traffic with Tim Duncan, the MVP.

SKIP BAYLESS: He did not.

SHANNON SHARPE: Skip, all I'm saying-- this is where you and I differ. The only thing is you believe he'll be transcendental. I do not. I think he'll be--

SKIP BAYLESS: Transcendent. Not dental. Transcendent.

SHANNON SHARPE: I think he'll be-- you think he'll be transcendent.

SKIP BAYLESS: I said that, and then this guy named Magic Johnson said it, and then a guy named Earl Watson who's coached in this league came and sat right there early this year and said, "He is transcendent."

SHANNON SHARPE: I think he'll be a very good player. I think LeBron is transcendent. I think there are certain guys that are transcended. I don't see it with him, but that doesn't mean he can't be a big player.