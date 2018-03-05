Shannon Sharpe weighs in on the quarterbacks at the 2018 NFL combine

In his conversation with Skip Bayless and Jenny Taft, Shannon Sharpe weighs in on the quarterbacks at the 2018 NFL combine and explains how Josh Allen impressed. Who should be the first QB off the board?

