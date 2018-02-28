Show Transcript Hide Transcript

SHANNON SHARPE: Now, I call balls for a living. I called over 1,000 balls.

SKIP BAYLESS: Yeah, you did.

SHANNON SHARPE: We did it at my high school, college, and NFL.

SKIP BAYLESS: You're Cowboy hating self.

SHANNON SHARPE: I ain't no Cowboy hater.

SKIP BAYLESS: Yeah.

SHANNON SHARPE: Here's the thing. It doesn't matter what John Mara says. It doesn't matter what Mike Tomlin or anybody else on the Competition Committee is saying. Because on that day, the rules that were in place said Dez Bryant did not catch the football. We're not playing by 2018 rules in 2014.

SKIP BAYLESS: Why didn't that ref standing right on top of the play say no, no.

SHANNON SHARPE: We've-- hold on. We've seen refs stand right on top of the play, get it right or wrong. And they go to replay, and the play is overturned or is confirmed. On that day, see Dez could have took all the guess work out of him if he had of controlled the ball throughout the entirety of the act of catching it.

SKIP BAYLESS: He did.

SHANNON SHARPE: See Shannon Sharpe would have done it, see? Shannon Sharpe took it out of the referee's hands. All Shannon Sharpe made him do is smell the deodorant. Raise your hand, touchdown.

SKIP BAYLESS: Mm.

SHANNON SHARPE: But see, you bobbled the ball and all this stuff. And you try to sla-- I ain't had to do all that. Because guess what I did, Skip? I catch the ball walking to the end zone.

SKIP BAYLESS: Mm.

SHANNON SHARPE: I didn't need to go out and do all that stuff.

SKIP BAYLESS: Yep.

SHANNON SHARPE: But the rules in 2014 said, a player that goes to the ground must maintain possession of the ball throughout the entirety of the act of catching the football. That's verbatim, Joy. He did not do that.

SKIP BAYLESS: Unless he performs a football act after he catches the football.

SHANNON SHARPE: Here's the thing, you were like, OK, they would have won the game. OK, hey, let's take this, the Green Bay Packers got the ball with 4 minutes and 6 seconds on the clock. The Dallas Cowboys had two time outs. At the end of the game, the Green Bay Packers were taking these. They couldn't get the ball back. All they needed was a field goal. Do you want what happened in 2016 to happen again? Did you want to see Aaron Rodgers take this team right down the field? You didn't want to see that did you? So he spared you.

SKIP BAYLESS: That was different.

SHANNON SHARPE: That wasn't different.

SKIP BAYLESS: Yeah, it was.

SHANNON SHARPE: It'd been the same thing.

SKIP BAYLESS: And plus, he was a little hobbled that day. Do you remember?

SHANNON SHARPE: Oh.

SKIP BAYLESS: He was limping.

SHANNON SHARPE: Yeah.

SKIP BAYLESS: He was limping.

SHANNON SHARPE: Wasn't nothing wrong with his arm.

SKIP BAYLESS: No?

SHANNON SHARPE: Because he was spinning it.

SKIP BAYLESS: Well.

SHANNON SHARPE: Because these last three drives, Skip?

SKIP BAYLESS: Yeah.

SHANNON SHARPE: Field goal, tuck, tote.

SKIP BAYLESS: Mm.

SHANNON SHARPE: So I have no doubt in my mind he would have gone. See Skip--

SKIP BAYLESS: Tony Romo fourth and 2 from the 32, tough, big tough.

SHANNON SHARPE: Skip, you--

SKIP BAYLESS: Tony Romo finally made a play.

SHANNON SHARPE: Skip, you should give me great deference. I love that term, deference.

SKIP BAYLESS: I would if you had any objectivity.

SHANNON SHARPE: Considering that what I did for a living--

SKIP BAYLESS: Mm-hm.

SHANNON SHARPE: See, Skip, when it comes to journalism, if I had to write a play for something, the first person I'm going to is Skip Bayless.

SKIP BAYLESS: That's a lie.

SHANNON SHARPE: I am coming to Skip. I'd be like, Skip, can you proofread this? Because I want to make sure it's grammatically correct.

SKIP BAYLESS: Yeah.

SHANNON SHARPE: God, you the greatest at writing columns and articles.

SKIP BAYLESS: Yeah.

SHANNON SHARPE: I will go to you.

SKIP BAYLESS: Yeah.

SHANNON SHARPE: I would expect you, when it comes to a catch, you were, like, Shannon, can you look at this and tell me if this is catch or not? Skip, I get it. Moving forward, the Calvin Johnson play, the Dez Bryant play will be considered catches.

SKIP BAYLESS: Mm-hm.

SHANNON SHARPE: But that's 2018. We weren't playing on the 2018 rule.

SKIP BAYLESS: That's true.

SHANNON SHARPE: In 2014. So by the letter of the law--

SKIP BAYLESS: That's--

SHANNON SHARPE: In 2014, Joy, that was not a catch.

SKIP BAYLESS: It was a catch by the letter of the law.

SHANNON SHARPE: No.

SKIP BAYLESS: He caught it, controlled it, made a football move. He ran with the ball for a big old long stride. Because he's a long strider, Dez Bryant.

SHANNON SHARPE: He ain't long striding.

SKIP BAYLESS: In Shannon's Sharpe's heart of hearts--

SHANNON SHARPE: Yeah.

SKIP BAYLESS: His eye test is screaming to him, yeah, he caught it.

SHANNON SHARPE: Skip.

SKIP BAYLESS: He caught it, controlled it.

SHANNON SHARPE: If you remember, the Calvin Johnson play in the end zone, Skip, he caught the ball. He's literally trying to get up off the ground with the ball in his right hand.

SKIP BAYLESS: I agree.

SHANNON SHARPE: And it slipped out.

SKIP BAYLESS: I got it.

SHANNON SHARPE: And once that wasn't a catch--

SKIP BAYLESS: But Calvin Johnson didn't run with the football at all. He just turned around and caught it and was going to the ground.

SHANNON SHARPE: Yeah.

SKIP BAYLESS: And was actually trying to brace himself.

SHANNON SHARPE: Brace himself to get up off the ground.

SKIP BAYLESS: OK, I got it. It's wrong. And it will be righted going forward. But the Dez was wrong even by 2014 standards.

SHANNON SHARPE: No.

SKIP BAYLESS: Because he clearly--

SHANNON SHARPE: He did not.

SKIP BAYLESS: Catches it, controls it, switches it to his dominant hand, his left hand. It's hard to do that when you don't have total control of the football.

SHANNON SHARPE: Have you see Dez catch the ball lately? He has a dominant hand? When was the last time you saw him throw up there? Because I remember, oh, Joy, you remember in 20-- oh, baby, every time. I used to watch all the old show, Skip.

SKIP BAYLESS: Mm-hm, yep.

SHANNON SHARPE: Every Sun-- I mean, every Monday, he covered it, he throwed up the X.

SKIP BAYLESS: Mm-hm.

SHANNON SHARPE: When's the last time you threw up the X?

SKIP BAYLESS: After the Green Bay playoff game at Jerry World a year ago.

SHANNON SHARPE: Oh you threw an X?

SKIP BAYLESS: I was throwing it up three times in that game. Because he--

SHANNON SHARPE: But you took the AL.

SKIP BAYLESS: Did catch touchdown passes.

SHANNON SHARPE: He caught two.

SKIP BAYLESS: Yeah?

SHANNON SHARPE: He caught two. But y'all took the AL. Why you celebrating the AL?

SKIP BAYLESS: Because Dak Prescott played well enough to win the game.

SHANNON SHARPE: Even if it's your birthday.

SKIP BAYLESS: Mm-hm.

SHANNON SHARPE: I don't care what this-- I don't care what the occasion is.

SKIP BAYLESS: Yeah.

SHANNON SHARPE: I do not open my restaurant if you took the AL, even on special occasions.

SKIP BAYLESS: Hm.

SHANNON SHARPE: So when LeBron come, you know, I already know what LeBron going to do. But Skip, in 2014, under these rules--

SKIP BAYLESS: Mm-hm.

SHANNON SHARPE: In 2014, the rules, that wasn't a catch. Now if you want to reinsert 2018, and I don't know why John Mara did this. Because they changed the tuck rule. Ain't nobody all bad. They should have robbed-- they robbed the Raiders. They changed the rule also, Skip, because you remember, the New England Patriots had eligible receivers reporting as ineligible--

SKIP BAYLESS: We're not going to change the subject.

SHANNON SHARPE: I'm just saying--

SKIP BAYLESS: We're talking about catch or no catch.

SHANNON SHARPE: It was not a catch.