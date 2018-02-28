Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- So vintage Dwyane Wade. He's still got some magic left in that beat up old body of his. His mom and his sister were there. He's playing to honor the school shooting victim that was buried with his jersey on. And it was so cool and so clutch of Dwyane Wade to end that game with that exclamation point. And they are sitting right now in the eighth and last playoff slot, and you better not let them get to your Cavaliers somewhere along the road. It would be very interesting.

SHANNON SHARPE: This was a great moment for the young man to want to be buried in DWade's jersey. And for D Wade to get wind of this and to put the young man's name on his shoe, Joaquin Oliver, and to go out there and hit that shot, it was fitting. It was poetic. It was the way it was supposed to be.

And as he said, although he couldn't bring the family their son back, just to know that that's what they thought of him and the influence. That's what they said. And that's what you never know, Skip. You never know the influence that you have on someone's life. And for DWade to hit that shot. I thought the last second shot for DWade was over, Skip. I honestly did.

- I don't know.

SHANNON SHARPE: I mean--

- He's still got that in his repertoire.

SHANNON SHARPE: Skip, you watched him in Cleveland. You didn't think he had that-- he had--

- I saw moments. I saw flashes. Maybe that's all you can see right now, but that may just be enough.

SHANNON SHARPE: And maybe that's all-- maybe that's what they need, a flash here or there. Come in--

- A flash, a flash.

- But

- That's what you wanted in Cleveland come playoff is a little flash.

- Well, don't worry about it, we ain't gonna get to that.