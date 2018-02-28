Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- I'm shocked he's never had one before. So [INAUDIBLE]--

- [INTERPOSING VOICES]

- This feat was more of a knock on LeBron. They're different players, as you always point out to me. One guy is a passer.

What have I said 1,000 times on this show? LeBron James is the best passer in basketball. Have I not said that again and again?

- I feel [INAUDIBLE]--

- Is that shocking that he would average 10 assists for a month? No, it's not shocking.

- I feel comfortable in saying that Michael Jordan has never averaged double-digit rebounds for a month. Do you feel comfortable in saying that?

- Yeah. It's just what he decided to do for his team, because he was an unstoppable scorer who could just rip your psychological heart and guts out with his ability to score baskets at the end of the shot clock, something LeBron cannot do.

- Skip, you don't mind if I break something to you? I mean, LeBron is not a scorer. But you do know he has a higher score in everything Kobe Bryant?

- You know what, I'm--

- He had the same score--

- You know what, I'm--

- [INAUDIBLE] Kevin Durant.

- --I'm very happy you brought that up, because LeBron continues to do the humble brag, I'm not a scorer.

- What do you-- what do you-- what do you--

- It's a humble brag.

- No, [INAUDIBLE].

- It's like, I'm not a scorer, but I know how to put the ball in the hole.

- Yeah.

- Does he?

- Yeah.

- He's 6' 9", 260. He is the greatest freight train to the basket we have ever seen. He can score at will. He-- nobody can stop LeBron from getting to the rim--

- But--

- --OK? So what--

- He shot three free throws last night.

- Yeah. What's happening right now? LeBron James is the second leading scorer in the whole NBA. And you're telling me he's not a scorer? He's seventh all time, already, in overall scoring in the NBA. And that's not being a scorer?

- No.

- That's the biggest bunch of baloney I've heard.

- That just lets you know that we could do so many other things. I mean, just because I'm a mechanic, doesn't mean I can't be a sous chef. LeBron James-- you look at his numbers, you're like, well, how does he average 27.1? And that's the exact same average that Kevin Durant has. And we know Kevin Durant is all time-- prolific at scoring.

- Yep.

- Prolific, producing in abundance.

- Yep.

- I just wanted-- you know. Teacher told me that.

- Did you look that up before the show?

- [INAUDIBLE]

- Because you weren't sure what it meant?

- I was-- I was very sure.

- You knew what that meant.

- So not only is he prolific at scoring, he's rebounding, assisting the ball. You keep telling me the greatest guy-- he could have if he wanted to. Well, why didn't he want to, just to show us that, you know what? I can average a triple double.

Because LeBron has done showed you. Not only can he do it for a month, he can do it in NBA finals. LeBron can do whatever he want to do, whenever he want to do it.

- What was the score of the NBA finals?

- They lost.

- Four to--?

- 4-1.

- --one?

- 4-1?

- 4-1.

- And you're gloating about that?

- Skip, no, there's nothing to gloat about. But, Skip--

- You know what, you take on the persona of the man you love so much, because LeBron James has become the biggest self-promoter in sports history.

- What [INAUDIBLE]

- And it's not even close. LeBron James has to constantly tell us how great he is after these quote-unquote "feats."

- You don't know?

- That's the point, you don't need to tell us--

- Yeah, you do. Yeah, you do. Got to remind them constantly.

- No, you're trying to convince us how great you are, because you know you in your heart of hearts--

- You ain't convinced already?

- Hey, you know who's the greatest. He knows--

- Hold up.

- --who's the greatest.

- Jordan. Hold on. Wait a minute, Skip Bayless. You telling me that LeBron James must convince us, he's trying to convince us--

- Every time.

- --convince us--

- Did you hear all this--

- But there's a guy that put out a five-part docuseries.

- Mm-hm.

- I'm waiting on-- Jordan, you still haven't told--

- Did he ever tell you, in that series, did Tom Brady ever tell you how great he was?

- Yeah, he did.

- He did not.

- --humble brag all the time. I put the time in. Nobody said, oh, oh, Jules. You [INAUDIBLE], Jules. Oh, Daddy, look. Oh. I was just like--

- So after the game, at courtside, LeBron James says, I give everything--

- Everything!

- [INAUDIBLE] he's talking about how he did it-- how he averaged a triple double. I give everything to my body when nobody's paying attention. LeBron, you make us pay attention, because you are constantly posting workout pictures of yourself without a shirt on. Am I right? How can we not pay attention when you force us to pay attention?

- Ain't nobody but him and Savannah. She have her feet in ice, too.

- Yup. Then, he-- he goes off about how, I'm not a scorer, but I know how to put the ball in the hole. I don't like to compare myself to anybody. So he's trying to, like, eliminate Michael Jordan from even the conversation--

- It is.

- --right now. I feel like I'm a one of a kind player--

- He is.

- --a player that this league has never seen.

- Never.

- I need a category all my own.

- Yeah, he do.

- The point is, he's trying to convince his blind witnesses, statistically, I'm better than Michael-- statistically. Longevity-wise, just on career stats, I'm better than Michael Jordan.

- Statistically, he's better than anybody, ever, because we've never seen a front court player as-- have this many assists.

-Right.