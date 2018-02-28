- Shannon, how impressive is LeBron's triple double month?

- Stop [INAUDIBLE], Skip. And I can't believe you. But let that be the TB12 Method. And you're talking about elasticity and how he don't have a bicep. Now, this man is talking about what he's doing in year 15 and you scoffing that.

- Yeah, this is the LBJ 23 method?

- Yeah, boy, I don't know. I might need to get on that program. Skip, it was very impressive. And, you know, I think sometimes we get the numbers and a lot of people say, well, triple doubles are a hollow stat.

But Skip, every one of those points, they needed. Every one of those rebounds, they needed. Because he got two offensive rebounds. They gave them second chance at points. Every one of those assists was needed.

And what happened last night, Skip, I'm not so sure Ty Lue drew a play up down by two and said, you know what, I want Larry Nash, Jr. to take a 16 foot jumper. I don't really think that was in the game plan. But it just goes to show you, when the ball is falling--

SKIP BAYLESS: Yeah.

- --that's what happens. Sunday and the previous, what, I think it was Thursday night, they couldn't buy a basket when they played Washington, when they played San Antonio in the second half. But Larry Nash pulls. Jordan Clarkston come in, hits a big three, ridin' it (SINGING) I'm so hood. Oh, Skip--

SKIP BAYLESS: He was big last night.

- Put it on the-- put it on the floor, three point play.

SKIP BAYLESS: That was big.

- LeBron's stat line so fat it don't make no sense, Joy. But you know what I'm talking about. And the fact that he's doing this, Skip, with all the mileage. Like he said, if you look at LeBron James, what he's done in just playoff alone, it's two extra seasons, two extra seasons.

And in year 15 at 33 years of age-- did I tell you, Skip, he's the oldest guy to average a triple double for the month? Now, I don't know how he pulled this off, Joy. Now, he's been booed up with missed triple-dub for the whole month of February.

And you know what's about to happen, Skip. If he's named Eastern Conference, Eastern Conference player of the month, it will be the seventh consecutive time that he's done it in the month of February, 2012 all the way to 2018. That in and of itself is a feat. But I don't want to talk about that right now.

SKIP BAYLESS: All time.

- All time.

SKIP BAYLESS: Yeah.

- All time, all time. But do you know what, Skip? I know what you about to do. He had to play 39 minutes against the Brooklyn Nets. I know you.

SKIP BAYLESS: I haven't spoken, said a word.

- No, there will be some people. I don't know why they want to forward me your tweets. They need to leave me alone.

SKIP BAYLESS: Oh, so, a-ha, I think you're not forwarded tweets, I think you're following tweets.

- No, they forward me your tweets.

SKIP BAYLESS: Yeah, uh huh.

- You be tweeting all that foolishness. Skip, you were impressed. Look, I know you don't want it, but even today, on a day like today, it's a Wednesday, a Tuesday night game, in the end of February. A lot of people are like, oh, this doesn't mean anything. But I think you would have to be impressed with what he did last night and what he's done over the month of February, because this is basically a brand new team. They gutted the old team, brought in new guys.

SKIP BAYLESS: They did.

- And LeBron James, he looks like a different player. He's reinvigorated. He's rejuvenated. I mean, he looked 25 years younger. Watch, by the end of the year, he's going to have a head full of hair, afro, because he's going to be feeling so good. And you know it. It's over for the East.