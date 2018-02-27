- The thing is with him two things can be true. He can be great and his team not be great. Because you're trying to argue because he's putting up these numbers and they're not winning, it diminishes him. If anything, it heightens him because what he's doing is taking herculean efforts. Just in order to beat the Phoenix Suns, it took a 53, 18, and 5 game. There's only one man in NBA history since blocks became an official stat, 73-74 Bob McAdoo, to have a stat line like this. So that just goes to show you just how special a performance this was. I'm not surprised because--

- Against Phoenix?

- Skip, it took that to beat Phoenix.

- It did?

- Yes. See? Here it is. Now you-- now he goes 53-18. Oh, it took that to beat Phoenix? Had they lost, you need to see more.

- I still need to see more.

- He said, I'm going to adopt the Russell Westbrook mentality. If I gotta shoot 40 times and score 40, 50, 60, whatever I need to do in order to win. Because nobody saw this from Anthony Davis. We knew coming out, Skip, he was-- a lot of people thought he would probably be Alonzo Mourning. He averaged 14, 10, and 4 and 1/2 block in college.

- He did.

- So we knew defensively he was fundamentally sound.

- Agreed.

- We didn't see this.

- No. I mean he was barely the leading scorer on that championship Kentucky team.

- And the thing is is that now since he's 28 and 11, he's 23-10 for a career. So we know he has that kind-- but we didn't know this, kind of like Michael Jordan, Skip. You know--

- You know who was the second leading scorer on that Kentucky championship team?

- Terrence Jones or [INAUDIBLE].

- Doron Lamb. Those two were prominent players. But Doron Lamb was barely the second leading scorer on that team just by a few percentage points below Anthony.

- Right.

- And he's been playing in Greece. So I don't know. It's just one of those things. I agree. I didn't see any of this.

- Here's the thing, Skip. And when-- the thing is when we look at it, we looked at when Boogie went down. Boogie was special because Boogie was 25 and 12. Anthony Davis-- and it's almost like they're taking turns. Now he doesn't have Boogie. And everybody's-- and he said it. He said, they thought we were gonna drop off once we lost a valuable piece of what we had going. He's like, nope, that's not gonna happen. He's averaging, in a six-game win streak-- think about this-- 41, 15, and 3. And since Boogie's injury, 34 and 13.

- Great.

- Skip, I don't really know what else he can do. He--

- So since that injury, they are 7 and 5.

- Right.

- They've won six in a row, but they were 7 and 5 overall. OK?

- But Skip, you make it seem like it's kind of like he didn't have-- like with Russell. Russell-- just think. If you think about what Russell Westbrook had, he played with Kevin Durant. He played with James Harden and so many of these other guys, number one overall picks. Magic Johnson did play with Kareem. He did have big game James Worthy. He played with Bob McAdoo. He played with Jamaal Wilkes.

- I'm comparing him to your guy, LeBron. I'm giving you-- I'm giving you a silver platter here.

- Whoa, whoa, whoa. I don't [INAUDIBLE]. First of all--

- LeBron in Cleveland, what happened?

- Whoa, whoa.

- What happened?

- I need you to pump the brakes. LeBron James is a Mount Rushmore player--

- Oh, I see.

- Currently as we speak.

- Yeah, OK.

- And what we do when I send a construction company up to South Dakota, we about to start chipping away at that face on the right. That's what I'm--

- Left you mean?

- No. Facing [INAUDIBLE] my right right now. But if you face it, it's to your left.

- OK. I got you.

- So I just want you to know that. But we're talking about Anthony Davis. Skip, we saw a couple years ago, he had 50. He had 59 and 20. And you say, well, he did that against Phoenix. He had 59 and 20 against Andre Drummond.

- He's had it against a lot of teams. He's been doing this all along.

- He fouled out three of their big men last night. Skip, it's time to give the man some credit.

- I'm giving him credit.

- No, you're not.

- He puts up incredible stats, incredible stats. And they're empty calories. I don't see enough impact, winning impact. I just wanna see impact. But when he wins, you says it's against Phoenix. He scores 53 and 18, it's against Phoenix. It's against bottom feeders. So how does he-- what is he supposed to do?

- No. I said if you look at the six games they won in a row, it's OK. They won at Brooklyn. They won at Detroit. Fairly impressive. They beat the Lakers. Eh. Beat Miami. Eh. At Milwaukee, it's OK. It was a nice win. I will give you that. And then Phoenix.

- But if they lose-- but if those teams beat them.

- And by the way, three of those six were in overtime, and he had a lot to do with winning those games. And over time, I'm starting to see some growth. Because I just said, show me more of this.

- I'm starting to see him stay healthy. Last year was the first time that he played more than 70 games in a season. He's on pace to play more than 70 games this year. Because remember, Skip, his rookie year, he got hurt. Damian Lillard was rookie of the year because he was hurt. And we've seen these nagging injuries-- hamstring, his foot. So he had these ticky-tack injuries. Now he's staying healthy. It's hard for me to-- it's hard for me to believe that right now, he's gotta be a top five, top six guy in the NBA.

- OK.

- I think those first two, I think we pretty clear-- LeBron, Durant. You go Durant, LeBron. OK. But Anthony Davis [KNOCKING] is knocking on the door.

- OK.

- And everybody that's in that room, they know he's knocking.