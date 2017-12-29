Show Transcript Hide Transcript

JOY TAYLOR: Rob, how far can Carolina go in the playoffs?

- You ready for this? All the way to the Super Bowl! I'm riding Cam, I'm riding the Panthers. Look at what they've done of late.

- There is a bug going around.

[LAUGHTER]

- A crazy bug, cause [INAUDIBLE] lost [INAUDIBLE].

- Are you delirious?

- No, I'm not delirious. I'm OK. I'm feeling good.

- No, you're not.

- Yes, I am.

[LAUGHTER]

They've won seven of eight, they're five and one in their last six. Cam has 13 touchdowns, two picks-- 11 passing, two rushing. And you're right. The numbers-- he's not piling up the numbers. The numbers are not great, I'll give you that. But it's fine. It's about winning. It's not about just stacking up stats.

SHANNON SHARPE: Even for a former MVP?

- Yeah, even for a former MVP. You know what I love about this team right here?

SHANNON SHARPE: What do you love about it?

- There's a couple of things. Against teams over 500, Skip, they're five and three. So they beat good teams.

- Correct.

- They're not one of those teams that just piles up, beating the also-rans. They're not a Detroit Lions kind of team.

- Did they beat a team to have an MVP candidate on it?

- Now, wait a minute-- no, they didn't beat them, but that's OK.

- Yeah, they did. Tom Brady. They beat them.

- Oh, they beat Tom Brady. You're right about that.

SKIP BAYLESS: He was trying to set you up, and you didn't--

- No! Because I was thinking about-- you were talking about the candidate of when they lost to the Eagles. That's what I thought-- you were talking about Carson Wentz.

All right. They're also eight and one in one-score games. So they win the close games--

SHANNON SHARPE: Correct.

- Which is another good sign. And here's the best thing of all-- when you talk about Carolina and Cam Newton-- is that they've made that run before. And this time, nobody's in their way. And what I mean by that, there's no Aaron Rodgers. There's no Eli Manning. There are none of the usual suspects who are normally in the way.

SKIP BAYLESS: There's one usual suspect down in New Orleans. But go ahead.

- OK. But I'm talking about when you look at the other guys who are out there-- Nick Foles, Case Keenum, Jared Goff. No disrespect to them, but they haven't been there. They haven't done that yet. So when I look at that, I like what Carolina has done, and they run the ball. Fourth in the NFL rushing. Cam's a big part of that. So they can control the clock If you can run the ball, get first downs, all that-- limit the other team's possessions. So I love what they're doing. I think that this is going to be an under-the-radar.

That 15 and 1 year they got in the Super Bowl, got embarrassed. I get it. And I think Matt Ryan's the only quarterback in the NFC who's been to the Super Bowl who's in their way. I'm not that big on the Falcons. They're choke artists. So I'm not big on them.

SHANNON SHARPE: Are you big on the Saints?

- I'm not big on the Saints, either. There's something different about them. It's not the Drew Brees that we normally know. They run the football with the two headed monster-- I don't know how that works in the postseason--

SHANNON SHARPE: It works really good--

- If you stop it. No.

SHANNON SHARPE: It work really good.

- I'm just saying.

SHANNON SHARPE: OK.

- But I like the Panthers. I like where they are. I'm picking the Carolina Panthers to make it to the Super Bowl! You hear me, Skip Bayless? You hear me, Shannon Sharpe? You hear me, Joy Taylor?