- Shannon, should Dez take a pay cut?

- Nope. He should not take a pay cut. You don't volunteer and give money back. Where do they do that at, Joy? No! I'm not volunteering to give any money back, Skip. And at the time that Dez signed this contract Skip, he earned that money. Dez went 1377, 1234, 1320 with 16 touchdowns.

SKIP BAYLESS: He did.

- So in 2015 when it was time for the Cowboys to do right by Dez Bryant, they did right by him because Dez Bryant had did right by the Cowboys.

- I agree and by the way, I campaigned for him to get his money. So go ahead.

- Absolutely. But if you look at 2016. I mean, you look at it since that time, Skip.

SKIP BAYLESS: Yup.

- 401, 796, and now he has 810. Skip, he's not living up to being paid number one receiver money. Now, Jerry has a very personal relationship with Dez Bryant that skews his judgment of who and what Dez Bryant is currently. Now if I'm the Cowboys Skip, I go to him and I ask him to restructure this deal. If not, I'm going to probably, I'm going to try and move it.

SKIP BAYLESS: Yep.

- Because $16 million cap hit for these numbers, it doesn't justify those type of numbers Skip, and I get it. And Dez, when he says people you know he's talking about, Skip. Me, CC, and some of the guys that played the receiver position--

SKIP BAYLESS: That is true.

- --that know what we're talking about.

SKIP BAYLESS: I agree.

- The problem that Dez has when Dez was ultra, ultra talented, Dez did not work on being better. Because they're going to be a transition phase that every athlete must go through. So what happens when you're not as athletic at 29 as you were at 24, 25? Then what do you do? Because you can always fall back on technique. It will always carry you through. Skip, he's not as athletic. He was never a burner. He had decent speed. Four or five is nothing to sneeze at. But Dez Bryant has not running four or five now. And so now what do you do? I watch Dez Bryant. If you show me on tape where you've seen Dez Bryant running speed out.

SKIP BAYLESS: Mhm.

- I want to see it.

SKIP BAYLESS: Yep.

- Dez, I'm looking from him and I'm open. You know what I noticed, Joy? When I played, Skip, I was always open when they wouldn't throw me the ball. It's amazing how I got covered when they were throwing me the ball. Dez, they get you the ball. You said, you were pouting and slinging snot on the sideline. Give me the rock! They give it to you. Maxwell, boop. Punches it out. Another opportunity, whoop. Picks. So what do you want them to do? All I'm saying is this. And you can say that Dak had an off year. Dak had one of the historically great rookie seasons for quarterback.

SKIP BAYLESS: The greatest.

- And Dez Bryant had very, very similar numbers.

SKIP BAYLESS: Mhm.

- So when he played extremely well, this is what Dez does. When he plays not so well, this is what Dez does. Dez is what he is at this juncture of his career, Skip. I'm not saying Dez should be voluntarily take a pay cut, but if I'm the Cowboys, I go to him and ask him to. Or I'm going to try and move it.

- This is tearing me up. I still like him personally, so I don't want to make this personal. I think Dez has good heart. But we just saw what we just saw. He still believes he's Dez Bryant.

SHANNON SHARPE: Yeah! He is. Just not that Dez Bryant.

- In name only, right?

- And no he should not take a pay cut. I'm never for anybody taking a pay cut. So, I'm with you on that. But I'm going to have to be harsh here in my judgment because the truth is the truth. In all my years of covering the National Football League, heck sports, I have never seen a star lose it as fast as he lost it this year. Because I'm going to remind you, in that Green Bay playoff game last year, he was Dez Bryant with exclamation points after it. Because they fell behind as we remember, 21-3 and then it was Dak to Dez, Dak to Dez, Dak to Dez. And they got all the way back to 31 all, in large part because of that connection. And Dez in that game had nine catches for 132. That's top receiver.

SHANNON SHARPE: That's big time.

- That's earning your paycheck kind of production. With two touchdown catches. But you have to go back 22 regular season games to find Dez going over 100 yards in a regular season game. And obviously this year, it went from bad to worst. And to me, we talk about all the Cowboy problems. Obviously the Zeke suspension, the loss of Sean Lee, the loss of Tyron Smith, I can go on and on. But the number one reason for the fall of the Dallas Cowboys this year was Dez Bryant.