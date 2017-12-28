Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- I want you to explain to me, even go so far as to give me a letter grade, encapsulating Dak's year. I want to know what your bottom line is.

SHANNON SHARPE: F.

SKIP BAYLESS: It's not an F.

- Failing.

SKIP BAYLESS: F?

- F.

SKIP BAYLESS: Did you-- are you serious?

- Flunk.

SKIP BAYLESS: Are you-- are you making a joke? We're talking about Dak.

- Dak Prescott, in his rookie season, he had 26 passing touchdowns and four interceptions. In his second season he has 21 touchdowns, 13 picks. The four picks-- four-- he leads the NFL in given the deep-- giving the opposing team points without their offense being on the field.

His QBR's-- Skip, you love QBR's. Do you want to know what that stat? Zero to 100, 50th average, he's down 12 points. That's fact. That's not conjecture. He had, what, eight total turnovers last year? He has 16 this year. Oh, last year he was 13 and three. At the best, he's going this year nine and seven.

So how do I give him a passing grade? if his completion percentage is down, his yards per attempt is down, his QBR is down? [INAUDIBLE] You know-- Joy, you know that old restaurant, hot dub the hot ales. Now, he doesn't have as many hot dubs as he had last year. He has more hot ales.

So everything across the board that Dak Prescott that you can possibly say-- well wow, he did good this year. No, he's down in every measurable. So I don't know how, if you flunk every single test that you take and you come-- show up to class everyday, you think you're going get a passing grade, Joy.

Where do they do that at, Skip? They doing it at Vanderbilt? I didn't think so. So he gets a failing grade. Less interceptions-- he has less touchdowns, Skip. Five less. Five. This many. My old boy, I [INAUDIBLE]. I don't even want to talk about him. He been so good this year. Interceptions up, QBR down, completion percentage down, wins down. And you want me to give him a passing grade. Ha. Under what scenario? I don't grade on no curve.

- So it's just flat out F?

- You get what you earn. And what has he earned? And I told you, Skip, wait a minute, you sat right there. Joy, he sat right there and told me. I hate to say this and maybe it's a blessing in the sky, but I'm glad Zeke got suspended. Because Dak Prescott going to make you eat a lot of crow.

I said Skip Bayless, one of two things is going to happen, either Dak Prescott is going to shut old Shannon Sharpe up, or he's going to have me asking even more questions than I was asking before. Now you tell me what's going on.