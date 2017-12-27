Show Transcript Hide Transcript

JOY TAYLOR: Should the refs be able to call a foul on Kevin Durant during replay?

SHANNON SHARPE: Yes. But before I go any further, I did not need the last two-minute report to tell me what my eyes saw. I knew what I had-- what I seen, what I had seen, was true. Kevin Durant fouled LeBron. He made contact with him. LeBron lost the ball.

He fouled him twice. LeBron said it. He fouled me twice. That's what LeBron say. So in other words, instead of having to turnovers, LeBron should have been at the free throw line shooting four free throws.

SKIP BAYLESS: You don't get four free throws on one drive to the basket.

SHANNON SHARPE: He fouled him on the one he lost the ball--

SKIP BAYLESS: I thought you meant he fouled him twice on the last drive with 26 seconds left, so he gets four free throws, that's not the rule. But go ahead.

SHANNON SHARPE: You know what the rules are.

SKIP BAYLESS: Yeah.

SHANNON SHARPE: The NBA said he fouled him three times, at 1:21, and again, twice, on the play in question. So absolutely, the officials should be able to rule-- OK, the ball went off his hands, OK we gonna see-- oh, that's why the ball went off his hands. Kevin Durant hacked him. Oh, Kevin Durant got all ball. Yeah, he hit LeBron ball head. That was the ball that he hit, Joy Taylor, you know it. Skip Bayless, so now, I want those two turnovers.

I told you Adam Silver was going to call me. He didn't get back to me in time before we were going off the show. Skip, here's the thing, the purpose of replay is to get the call correct. And it's supposed to be instant replay. They gave me delayed replay. I knew what I seen was a foul. And they should have called it, but they didn't.

Skip, they have replay to see if it was a flagrant one, a flagrant two, did he hit him in the head, did they see-- was it a clear path violation, was he in the circle. There's a number of rules, a number of things that can trigger instant replay-- shot clock violation.

We saw last week when Giannis Antetokounmpo, he dove into Kyle Korver. They wanted to see whether the foul happened before or after the shot clock had gone off, the quarter had ended. There was three tenth left, and so they got to shoot free throws. Skip, some times, look, I understand that they're human.

And if you can't review, when you're looking at, OK, the ball went off of LeBron's hand, OK we're looking at that. So that's why the ball went off of LeBron's hand, OK, now we've got to come back and change it. Because you should be allowed to look at the entirety of the play.

SKIP BAYLESS: Yeah.

SHANNON SHARPE: Not just the act, what caused the act to occur. I'm not talking about, I don't want to get into, Skip, well, they were holding Kevin Love in the corner, or D Wade had it. I'm not talking about that. I'm talking about the play specific to what you are reviewing.

And I do believe that the officials, because the objective of instant replay, no matter what the sport is, is to get the call correct. And at the end of the day, if you get the call correct, everyone should be happy, regardless of how the outcome plays out.