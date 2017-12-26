Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Shannon, was it a foul?

- Yeah it was a foul. And Kevin Durant loves being on Twitter arguing. He got fake accounts on Twitter arguing with folks. And now all of a sudden he's got a problem with Twitter.

SKIP BAYLESS: Yes.

- [INAUDIBLE] like that stuff.

SKIP BAYLESS: That's a fair shot. I would agree.

- But that was a foul, and you know it Skip. See, here's the thing Skip Bayless. I loved it when this happens, because Skip Bayless tells us every-- LeBron, you're 6'9". You're 260. Drive the ball. Make the-- and the referee's going to call it. You go to the free throw line and make two foul shots. What happened Skip?

SKIP BAYLESS: You still got a cold?

- I'll just ask you what happened. He was fouled. You know he was fouled. There is nowhere in the rulebook does it say if you're 6'9", 260 and the guy touches you or inhibits you from going to where you want to go, it's not a foul.

Kevin Durant got away with this in game five. You remember last year, Skip, in the Finals when LeBron dunked it on Kevin Durant? That should have been Kevin Durant's third foul. He'd have had to go to the beach for the rest of the half and we would have stretched the lead.

SKIP BAYLESS: It was over by then.

- It was not over.

SKIP BAYLESS: It was too.

- We had a lead by like 10 points Skip Bayless, but anyway.

SKIP BAYLESS: Were you going to come back and win it?

- Look at this.

SKIP BAYLESS: No.

- Look at [INAUDIBLE]. I want you to look at this. You tell me that's not a foul Skip. Tell me it's not a foul.

SKIP BAYLESS: Tell me when it's my turn.

- It's not your turn. It's not even close to being your turn.

SKIP BAYLESS: What am I supposed to do?

- LeBron James is driving the ball as much as he always has, about a little over 11 times per game. But he's shooting fewer free throw attempts than his rookie year. This man is the de facto, the best player in the NBA. He's a superstar magnified times 10-- times 10 if there is such a thing. And he's--

SKIP BAYLESS: Interesting.

- He's not getting the calls. Yesterday-- now let me get this correctly. He drove the ball 21 times yesterday. He got four foul calls. James Harden last night drove the ball 17 times. He shot 14 free throws. I'm missing something. What am I missing Skip?

SKIP BAYLESS: Who won that game?

- Hold on. Hold on.

SKIP BAYLESS: Interesting.

- All I'm saying is if the man is driving to the basket-- they give that call to Harden. They give it to Russ. They give it to KD. I'm tired of people telling me he's like Shaq, he's so hard to officiate. No, it's a foul. If you foul the man, if you come in contact and he loses the ball-- see, what happened is Derek Stafford knew he missed the call. That's why he gave the ball to the Cavs. He knew once they were to review it, it was going to be overturned. He missed the call.

Now the NBA is going to come out and say that was a foul on Kevin Durant. That don't do me any good because I could have come up here gloating today, could have had me some of them Russian Cream Backwoods Joy. But I can't because the refs took away my Christmas happiness. I demand-- I demand that Adam Silver calls me personally and tells me so I can tell you and my almost 500,000 followers that that was a foul.

SKIP BAYLESS: Oh, you're creeping up.

- I'm creeping up.

SKIP BAYLESS: Oh wow.

- Skip, listen. LeBron is second in points in the paint, so which means he spends a lot of time in there. Skip, he's got to get this call. A man of his caliber, of his ilk, what he's accomplished, he demands that he gets that call. And they didn't give it to him.

Skip, I don't even know that they would have won the game. Maybe he goes to the free throw line, he makes both on them, they're still down one. Who knows? But you don't base calls on outcome of what you hope the outcome would be. You look and see, that was a foul. It should have been called. It wasn't. The Warriors won. The Warriors didn't win because of this noncall. Cavs didn't play well. But that was a foul and you know it.