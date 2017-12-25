Show Transcript Hide Transcript

SKIP BAYLESS: Let's cut to the real chase of what happened yesterday.

SHANNON SHARPE: Yeah, what happened?

- After Dak Prescott threw the pick six-- ill advised, bad idea. You can't throw it away when that kids playing zone-- and he made a great break on the-- it was almost like a Malcolm Butler break on the football. All of a sudden Dak recomposed himself and here he came again with another vintage Dak Prescott drive. He's in the process of going 75 yards and maybe 12 or 13 plays with completions of 6 yards, 8 yards, 10 yards, 29 yards on a pass interference, which was a sweet throw to somebody named Noah Brown, because I don't have one other receiver who can get behind anybody.

So they put poor Noah Brown-- rookie out of Ohio State, undrafted, into the-- I think he was late round draft pick-- Into the game because he timed 4:55 in the 40, which isn't exactly blazing, but it's faster than anybody else I have on the field because Bryce Butler has been inactive for the last three games, and he's the only receiver who's actually big and can run.

SHANNON SHARPE: What's going on, Skip?

- What's going on is Dak has nobody who can separate from anybody.

- Huh.

- So finally, Noah Brown actually gets a step on Byron Maxwell. And it's pass interference 29 yards, and then he completes the drive-- it appeared-- by hitting Jason Witten on third and three. Big throw, big clutch throw from the 10 yard line. All of a sudden it's first and goal at the 3 yard line. And the whole throng at Jerry World is chanting Zeke! Zeke! Zeke! Zeke!

I'm at home. Of course, I twitted at half time. The second half should be all about the plan of attack just keep feeding the beast that is Ezekiel Elliott.

SHANNON SHARPE: No, you got number four. You don't need to feed Zeke.

- First and goal at the three, what are my odds? If you hand it to him four straight times on first and goal from the three, tell me what, Hall of Famer, give me some odds on what do you think the odds are you get it in the end zone?

SHANNON SHARPE: I don't know. Zeke been on vacation.

SKIP BAYLESS: What do you think? 98%? 99%?

- I mean, I got Dak Prescott. So if 100%, he going to make it happen. He going to make it happen Skip Bayless!

- So on first and goal from the three, they decide to try to trick Seattle by faking it to Zeke, and it's going to be a run-option-pass play featuring Dak Prescott. And you have Cole Beasley wide open across the back of the end zone.

SHANNON SHARPE: Uh-huh, and what happened?

- And what happens is that KJ Wright comes unblocked cleanly up the middle right in Dak's face. And all of a sudden the play is blown up. And he pulled a minor mir-- this is the second down play. But on the first down play--

SHANNON SHARPE: Holding.

- OK, we'll get to that in just a second. But on the first down play, Dak pulls off a minor miracle to make KJ Wright miss him. And he ducks under and actually extends and gets one yard. Now you're second and goal from the two yard line. Zeke! Zeke! Zeke!

You've got three more chances to give it to 21. And all you got to get is two yards. Even I'll give you this. If you run three quarterback sneaks, I'll take that.

Instead, you blow my mind. You knock me out of my chair. I'm rolling on my carpet saying, what are you doing?

You roll out to the right to nowhere. I don't see anybody open. I don't see any design to the play.

It fools nobody, and somehow Jason Witten-- a future Hall of Famer-- gets some phantom holding call.

SHANNON SHARPE: Ain't no phantom! You saw it.

- Yes it was. I couldn't see it.

SHANNON SHARPE: Yes, you could!

- There's no way I could have called it. But you know what? I'm OK with it because the play was such a bad idea that they deserved to get a holding call on the play and go backward. And then, now, you're dead because your second and goal from the 12 and Dak drops back in the pocket, immediately collapses all around him because they can't block anybody because Tyron Smith, the left tackle, is out again. He tried to go the first series, and he is out.

And all of a sudden you get sacked. And wait a second, it's third and goal from the 23 when you had it first and goal from the 3. Are you kidding me?

SHANNON SHARPE: Hold on, Skip.

- This is mind boggling.

SHANNON SHARPE: Skip, hold on.

- This is the season.

SHANNON SHARPE: It is. I know--

- They're about to reseize momentum. There's eight minutes left in the game when it's first and goal to three.

- You're right. You're absolutely right.

- And it's 21 to 12. It's going to be 21 to 19. And wait that's only two points. I think all of a sudden the crowd gets back into the game, and I think Dallas has a real good shot of winning that game.