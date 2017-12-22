Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- --game in 2010. You remember this team. Hopefully, you do. It was a Green Bay Packer team. They ended up winning the Super Bowl.

They could have been knocked out of the playoffs the last game of the season against the Chicago Bears at home, a division rival. They got it done, found a way--

- Ain't nobody-- ain't nobody on that team Aaron Rodgers.

- Hold on. Uh-uh, let me finish. Let me finish.

They got it done. We went on the road the entire playoffs with the mentality that it's us against everybody else. And that's all that matters. When you are looking at a team that should not get in and they find a way to get in, meaning they had been playing in the playoffs for the last four weeks of the regular season, it is a lot easier for them to take their show on the road and to be effective together because they have been doing this. Their playoff started far before everybody else's did. So they're playing with a different mentality. I'm just telling you, they will have a different mindset.