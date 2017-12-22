Greg Jennings talks Mike Zimmer as the reason why the Minnesota Vikings could be the 1st home team to host a Super Bowl
Greg Jennings reveals to Chris Broussard, Rob Parker and Holly Sonders why Mike Zimmer is the main, compelling force that could lead to the Minnesota Vikings not only hosting the 2018 Super Bowl, but also winning it.
- When, but when I look at this Minnesota Vikings team, they have everything you are looking for in a Super Bowl potential championship team. Offensively, defensively, and they get it done with special teams. This is a very disciplined special teams group. They understand what their game plan is, their focus is. And to top it all off, the topper for me is Mike Zimmer. He is, he is, in my opinion, the Bill Belichick of the NFC.
- Oh, that's a big--
- Yes, that's a little-- come on. Come on.
- We'll give you time to get back.
- No, no, no, no, no.
- Walk it back.
- No. I'm not-- I'm not going to walk it back. When I look at Mike, there is no coach in this league that really looks at Bill Belichick and said, I don't care who you are, what you do, what you've done. Mike Zimmer has that mentality, and it's infectious. And it goes through that entire organization.
Mike Zimmer is the reason why this Minnesota Vikings organization is even worth talking about. When he walked into that building, he shifted and changed the culture of the way they thought. It was, let's beat the Green Bay Packers. Mike Zimmer comes in there. It's, we're going to win championships. And this may be the first time we see a home team host the Super Bowl. Just saying.
- Oh, you all in.
- I'm all in.
- You are all in, brother.
