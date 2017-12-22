Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- I'm with you. There will be missteps. There's their starting schedule in January. They start with a five-game road trip. They're at Boston. They'll be at Orlando, Minnesota, Toronto, and Indiana. Those are four pretty good teams. And then their next game is against Golden State at home. So they, in addition to working Isaiah in, if he's back then, you're going to be going against some tough teams.

So I think you'll see some losses. Some people will panic and say, oh, they don't need him. He don't fit in.

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

But they'll work it out over time.

Here's the biggest thing to me with bringing Isaiah back. Kevin Love is playing the best basketball of his career. Now, some of that that's that moved him to center. And I think that's going to help them against Golden State, that he's a center who'll go outside and shoot 3s and all that. But he also knows, mentally, I'm the second option. And he's the definitive second option for the first time since he's been in Cleveland. Remember--

- Not when Isaiah gets back.

- Well, I think that's going-- they're going to have to work that out. And it has to be organic. I don't think you need to say, you're the second option, you're the third option, or whatever. But it's tough being at third option with LeBron. Remember Chris Bosh in Miami-- he basically became a glorified role-player. Last year or the previous three years, when Kyrie was the second guy, Love was never the second-- wasn't the same player.

So I think Love is the better second option. I think Isaiah can get his without being a, quote unquote, "option." He gets to the line a ton. He can penetrate. He obviously can shoot the 3. But I think they have to figure out-- we have to keep Kevin Love playing the way he is. Isaiah will get his, because he's so good and athletic. But let's keep Love, at least subconsciously, as that second option to LeBron.