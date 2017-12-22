Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Now I still will pick Golden State They're the definite favorite, but I'm given the Cleveland 30% to 35% chance to win it all. I love what I see.

LeBron James, there are those that are saying he's playing his best basketball of his career. I won't go that far because defensively, he doesn't have the same athleticism, the same energy to get after it on every possession. But offensively, he's as good as ever. And what I love, we know he's shooting threes better than ever. What I love is that he's doing it more in a system.

He's not dominating the ball as much. He's not over dribbling as much as he's done throughout his career. He's getting it off back screens within the flow of the offense. That's enabling other people, particularly Kevin Love, to get off. Then the bench, Dwyane Wade owns that second unit, really has taken ownership of it. He's getting Kyle Korver involved, Channing Frye.

I mean, they their depth is better than ever. I think that they will be better than they were last year. And I know last year they weren't much of a team to beat against the-- or to play against the Warriors. But this year with the bench, LeBron playing the way he is in the system and Isaiah Thomas is coming back, they are a threat.