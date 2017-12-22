Show Transcript Hide Transcript

SKIP BAYLESS: OK. Well, there's one way, one more way, Floyd Mayweather Jr., nicknamed--

SHANNON SHARPE: Money.

- --himself Money, could make, what? $100 million.

SHANNON SHARPE: Yeah.

- And that is if he fought Conor McGregor in the Octagon.

- Skip. Why do you want that to happen? You--

SKIP BAYLESS: Because turnabout is fair play.

- That's what you--

- He had the guts to go in his ring, so he should have the guts to return the favor and come in to his Octagon.

SHANNON SHARPE: That was Conor McGregor doing all that talking. Floyd didn't go seeking Conor. Conor kept tal-- running his gums about what he could do to Floyd. Little, little head. Little, little legs. Little, little torso. That little head. That little torso put them fangs on him. I told you--

- He didn't put nothing on him and I'm going to remind everybody who had an objective view of the fight, what happened. In the ninth round, in the opening minute, Conor McGregor had Floyd in trouble. The ring announcer is ce-- television announcer screaming, he's in trouble, he's in trouble. And then, all of a sudden, the referee, Robert Byrd-- Robert, Byrd, how did you do this? He saved Floyd.

SHANNON SHARPE: No, he didn't save Floyd.

- He said, it was a low blow and I didn't see any low blow.

SHANNON SHARPE: Skip.

- I saw nothing.

- Conor McGregor hit Floyd Mayweather flush--

SKIP BAYLESS: He did not.

- --with a uppercut in the early rounds.