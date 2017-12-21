Shannon Sharpe defends Ezekiel Elliott refusing to comment on his suspension in Cabo
In his discussion with Skip Bayless and Joy Taylor, Shannon Sharpe defends Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott refusing to comment on his suspension in Cabo.
- Shannon what do you make of this?
- I love it. I love that he's focused on the Dallas Cowboys. I love that he's focused on the Seattle Seahawks. Trying to relive what transpired six weeks ago or what he's been doing is unimportant. That information is important to one people, the columns that will be written and the people that will read that. But Zeke has no interest in reliving that. How can he move forward if all you want him to do is talk about what has transpired?
So I have no problem with the way Zeke handled this situation. He said he wanted to talk about Seattle. He said he wanted to talk about the Cowboys. That was-- wasn't what they wanted to talk about, clearly.
I get, Skip, you keep telling me this is America's team, and everybody wants to talk about them. Well, I guess nobody wants to talk about two underachieving teams this year that's going to play on Sunday with--
- Both with playoff possibilities.
- Yeah. Well, how about asking questions about the playoffs? What do you need to do, Zeke? No, we want to talk about Cabo. How does Cabo help Zeke on Sunday?
- So are you saying those were not legitimate, relevant questions after all the build up about he spent six weeks in Cabo instead of in Europe? It's--
- That was-- that was a smokescreen, Skip.
- It's obvious.
- That was a smokescreen. He was never going to Europe.
- Oh, well, I hope-- I got that.
- Yeah.
- But I-- I don't even know for sure he went to Cabo. I think he went to Cabo. I only know that our man Eric Dickerson was invited down to counsel with him, to sit with him, to help mentor him. And it did happen at a resort about a half hour outside Cabo.
Did he spend all six weeks there? That's what his camp is saying. But I don't know whether to take that to the bank or not. So ask, you need to--
- OK. And he said he didn't want to talk about that and he wasn't going to talk about it.
