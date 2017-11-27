Shannon reveals all the reasons why the Steelers are no threat to the Patriots in the AFC
Shannon Sharpe explains to Joy Taylor and Skip Bayless why the New England Patriots and Tom Brady have nothing to fear from the Steelers.
- Brady is 10 and 2 in his career against the Steelers. They won eight of nine. They've already gone on the road and beat them twice in AFC Championship Games in Pittsburgh. They do not fear this team. And the reason why is because Tom Brady has his way with this team defensively. He throws whatever he wants. They still don't have an answer to Gronk. They still have no answer to Gronk.
And think about this Skip. You're not going to believe this, and this is why they don't have a chance. Only one guy has thrown more interceptions that Ben Roethlisberger, DeShone Kizer. Think about that. Let that sink in, a rookie, only one, with Cleveland. He's 14th in QBR.
Now let me tell you the team they beat. They beat Cleveland by three. They beat Indy by three. They beat Green Bay by three. You wouldn't take any of those quarterbacks. They have Aaron Rodgers last night, they'd wipe the floor with them. What do you think Tom Brady's going to do?
More Undisputed Videos
Skip Bayless calls the Ravens 'Kryptonite' for both the Steelers and the Patriots. Here's why
15 mins ago
Stephen Jackson delivers a strong message for Chandler Parsons after David Fizdale was fired
1 hr ago
Shannon on LeBron's win over the 76ers: 'He got 8 W's in a row... He's opening pop-up shops all over!'
1 hr ago
Skip Bayless reacts to LeBron James saying Carson Wentz is now his favorite NFL player
1 hr ago
Tony Gonzalez tries to figure out what was going through Crabtree's mind on Sunday
21 hours ago
Shannon reveals all the reasons why the Steelers are no threat to the Patriots in the AFC
21 hours ago