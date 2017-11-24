The Dallas Cowboys train runs by the conductor which is one Ezekiel Elliott
Shannon Sharpe talks Dallas Cowboys with Skip Bayless after Thursday's game against the Chargers.
More Undisputed Videos
Skip Bayless has a list of things that are wrong with the Dallas Cowboys
15 mins ago
The Dallas Cowboys train runs by the conductor which is one Ezekiel Elliott
2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Chargers are looking like the biggest threat in the AFC to the New England Patriots
2 hours ago
Shannon Sharpe explains why the LA Chargers will be victorious over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12
2 days ago
Skip says the Lakers should be encouraged by Lonzo: 'He can do things that nobody else can do'
2 days ago
Shannon Sharpe explains why he is not happy about T.O. being kept out of the Hall of Fame
2 days ago
More Undisputed Videos»
20146-20149