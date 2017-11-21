‘Undisupted: Skip’s not very high on Lonzo Ball … ‘What I don’t like is that he plays with a nonchalant arrogance’
Skip reacts to Lonzo walking away from an on-court skirmish.
SKIP BAYLESS: I agree it was a bad look. But what I don't like so far about Lonzo Ball is he plays with a nonchalant arrogance that sometimes doesn't benefit him on the floor, during play, or during in a moment like this. Because his IQ is so high that he took one glance over his shoulder.
He knew nothing was going to come of it because nothing usually does. And it's like that's beneath me. I don't do that. I don't get involved in that stuff, so he just keeps on walking.
Well, obviously, you've got to look the part. You don't have to do a Josh Jackson. You don't have to sprint across the court. But--
- You don't have to go out there swinging.
SKIP BAYLESS: --you need to show your teammates that you're going to turn around and at least join the fray in moral support.
SHANNON SHARPE: Skip, how about this? Come on, guys. Break it up. Come on, now. We don't need this.
- Even if you're just a peacemaker.
SHANNON SHARPE: Yes!
SKIP BAYLESS: But as he said, it's the NBA. People ain't really going to fight, and that's the truth of this point. But it's not what you're saying. You just have to show your support of your teammates. Whether it's bogus or not, you just have to look the part.
And he-- again, do you think he lost a lot of respect in his locker room? Because Luke Walton just raved about him and defended him on this. He said, I really don't care how it's looks because he's one of the few rookies I've ever seen that everybody is just kind of drawn to. My group, he says, loves playing with Lonzo Ball because he shares the wealth. He's the most unselfish player I've ever seen to a fault.
SHANNON SHARPE: But think about it, Skip. He's already said it. It's the NBA. Nobody wants to fight, so now you could-- it's not like you're in a bar. And people are slugging the ball, and you run up there so--
SKIP BAYLESS: There's no danger to it.
SHANNON SHARPE: Right, they are already squabbling. So you already know if you run up in it, you about to go down with it, too.
- So you're not going to get knocked out, or somebody would of turned around and-- right.
SKIP BAYLESS: Nobody's going to call the cops. You know, like you're not going to get arrested.
SHANNON SHARPE: Exactly, he's already said it. Well, it's the NBA. Nobody really wants to fight. So that's easy for me [INAUDIBLE].
I just go on in there. Aye, yeah, come on, guys. Let that go.
Come on, bro. Aye, let's-- aye, KCP, let's go. Come on, man, we don't need this.
More FOX Sports West Videos
Clippers Weekly: Episode 5 teaser
15 mins ago
Don't look now, Chargers may be for real
15 mins ago
LA Kings Weekly: Hanging at a farmer's market with Brooks Laich
15 mins ago
XTRA Point: Holiday Ice Skating with LA Kings
15 mins ago
Rashaad Penny snubbed, even after leading the country in rushing
15 mins ago
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tells Colin Cowherd how he learned the Sky Hook
15 mins ago
More FOX Sports West Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED