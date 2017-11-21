Shannon’s message to Lonzo after Friday: ‘If you’re going to be a leader, you can’t be a leader walking away!’
In his reaction to Lonzo Ball walking away from an on-court skirmish Friday night, Shannon Sharpe discusses with Skip Bayless, Rob Parker and Joy Taylor the need for Lonzo to step up his aggression and show his teammates that he is there to back them up.
