Skip Bayless declares which team is the NFL’s best after Sunday’s Week 11 action

Skip Bayless believes that he knows which NFL team is the best in the league after Sunday's set of games.

More Undisputed Videos

Shannon Sharpe gloats over the Eagles' win against the Cowboys in Week 11

Shannon Sharpe gloats over the Eagles' win against the Cowboys in Week 11

4 hours ago

Skip Bayless reacts to the Cowboys losing to the Eagles during Week 11

Skip Bayless reacts to the Cowboys losing to the Eagles during Week 11

4 hours ago

Skip Bayless declares which team is the NFL's best after Sunday's Week 11 action

Skip Bayless declares which team is the NFL's best after Sunday's Week 11 action

10 hours ago

Shannon: 'The only book that can help you when you play against LeBron is the bible... You better pray!'

Shannon: 'The only book that can help you when you play against LeBron is the bible... You better pray!'

4 days ago

Skip Bayless praises 76ers' Joel Embiid: 'This kid is a monster!'

Skip Bayless praises 76ers' Joel Embiid: 'This kid is a monster!'

4 days ago

Shannon on the 76ers: 'Ben Simmons is a grown-a** man... He looked like he could be Lonzo's daddy'

Shannon on the 76ers: 'Ben Simmons is a grown-a** man... He looked like he could be Lonzo's daddy'

4 days ago

More Undisputed Videos»