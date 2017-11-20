Skip Bayless declares which team is the NFL’s best after Sunday’s Week 11 action
Skip Bayless believes that he knows which NFL team is the best in the league after Sunday's set of games.
More Undisputed Videos
Shannon Sharpe gloats over the Eagles' win against the Cowboys in Week 11
4 hours ago
Skip Bayless reacts to the Cowboys losing to the Eagles during Week 11
4 hours ago
Skip Bayless declares which team is the NFL's best after Sunday's Week 11 action
10 hours ago
Shannon: 'The only book that can help you when you play against LeBron is the bible... You better pray!'
4 days ago
Skip Bayless praises 76ers' Joel Embiid: 'This kid is a monster!'
4 days ago
Shannon on the 76ers: 'Ben Simmons is a grown-a** man... He looked like he could be Lonzo's daddy'
4 days ago
More Undisputed Videos»
20146-20149