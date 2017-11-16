Show Transcript Hide Transcript

SHANNON SHARPE: You know what? It just--

SKIP BAYLESS: You know--

SHANNON SHARPE: When I got home yesterday, the game was on. And it just so happened that when LeBron was sizing up Porzingis, then Clyde Frazier also said he likes to shoot from this area of the court. He likes to--

SKIP BAYLESS: Yup.

SHANNON SHARPE: If you watch the tape on LeBron you know you going to get that little dribble.

SKIP BAYLESS: If you know the book on LeBron you don't guard that.

SHANNON SHARPE: No.

SKIP BAYLESS: You're just daring to shoot him because the more open he is, the more likely he is to miss it.

SHANNON SHARPE: The only book that can help you when you playing against LeBron is the Bible.

SKIP BAYLESS: No.

SHANNON SHARPE: And that's the only book that could help you. You better pray--

SKIP BAYLESS: Oh, please.

SHANNON SHARPE: --on a stack of them, because he going to give it to you.

SKIP BAYLESS: Stack of--

[LAUGHS]

SHANNON SHARPE: Yeah, Joy. You know it, Joy. I know you miss it, Joy. It hard. I mean, you have 4 years you knew you going to the game. You have your outfits on. You like, oh, we going to win tonight. Now you go. You wear coveralls. You wear flip-flops. Because you already know.

SKIP BAYLESS: Mm.

SHANNON SHARPE: You already know what's going to happen.

SKIP BAYLESS: Well.

SHANNON SHARPE: So that's the book on LeBron. How do we beat LeBron? In the beginning.

SKIP BAYLESS: The book on that game last night was, it was huge.

SHANNON SHARPE: You better get the King--

SKIP BAYLESS: It was huge.

SHANNON SHARPE: The Bible. You get the King James version? Oh! King James.

SKIP BAYLESS: I'm Revised Standard, thank you.

SHANNON SHARPE: Well you better read it if that's how you stop him.

SKIP BAYLESS: I read it all the time and it has nothing to do with LeBron James.

SHANNON SHARPE: Well, see he was--

SKIP BAYLESS: Absolutely nothing. You know what? I've never seen his name in the Bible.

SHANNON SHARPE: King James.

SKIP BAYLESS: Oh, he's--

JOY TAYLOR: Oh, he is the King James.

SKIP BAYLESS: Oh, it was named after him.

SHANNON SHARPE: You might-- You know what? You know what, Skip? You don't read the Bible? A word about LeBron? But I bet you there are a lot of NBA players do go to chapel and mass every-- before every game you got to see that man.

SKIP BAYLESS: And they pray it's going to be a close game and he'll be at the free throw line.