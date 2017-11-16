Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- This kid is a monster. He's more of a Cookie Monster, because he's a lovable monster.

SHANNON SHARPE: [LAUGHS]

- But he is a monster nonetheless.

SHANNON SHARPE: Yeah.

- He doesn't intimidate you with his nature-- his glowering sort of intimidation.

SHANNON SHARPE: [LAUGHS]

- But he intimidates you when he starts playing--

SHANNON SHARPE: Yeah.

- --and when he starts scoring on you. And what amazed me was, he had five blocks last night in the third quarter. In the third-- you block five shots-- what if you blocked five every quarter? You'd have 20 blocks.

SHANNON SHARPE: [LAUGHS] A 20-- yeah.

- Well, he's capable. Yeah. OK? And the other thing that is staggering about Joel Embiid is, he made 16 of 19 free throws. He's seven feet tall, and he can shoot free throws. So he's not Wilt, and he's not Shaq, and he's not-- God forbid-- Dwight Howard.

SHANNON SHARPE: No.

- He's Joel Embiid, who can shoot threes and free throws. He made two out of three threes. Really? A seven-footer. OK? So you got the whole package going on.

SHANNON SHARPE: Yes.

- And he's fun. He's fun to watch, and he's fun to listen to, and he's fun on social media. So I love everything I see, except for this. And I have a good source in the 76ers front office, and they're still scared to death about him going forward, because they just don't know. And it's been one thing-- it was a foot, and then it was a back, and then in training-- remember, he missed his whole training camp with a knee. Really?