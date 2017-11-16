Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Shannon, how good can the Sixers be?

- They can be very, very good. They got two young pieces, really, really good young pieces. But they aren't there yet. I don't believe they're serious contenders. Let's be real. The Cavs, Celtics, Wizards, Toronto, Bucks, Pistons. All have better records. We expect them to be there in the end. So now, you looking at seven or eight. Do we think [INAUDIBLE] Heat's going to get it going, Skip?

- Yes we do.

- OK. So with that being said, so now they're eighth, ninth seed.

- I still kind of like the Pacers a little bit.

- Yeah. The Pacers played well. The question is, Joel Embiid is in his fourth year.

- Yep.

- 43 total games in four years.

- That's 43 out of a possible 260.

- Now, you tell me, he's going to give you this--

- I'm with you.

- --on the reg? 43, 15, and seven and seven. Ben Simmons. Skip, Ben Simmons is a grown ass man. Did you see him-- did you see him standing next to Lonzo Ball? He looked like Lonzo Ball's daddy.

- Well, did you see him standing next to Joel Embiid? Because they're about the same size. I think he's-- I think Ben Simmons is seven feet tall.

- I mean, he a big-- Embiid is a big man also. And so this-- and I'm willing to like, slow down. Now maybe they're speeding up this process, [INAUDIBLE] trust the process, trust the process. But Skip, they got two great pieces. They really do. And we saw what that'll get you. Can that win you some games? Can that get you into the playoffs? Yes. But that's not going to win you a title. Because we saw LeBron James average a historic triple double in the finals, 32 points. Kyrie Irving averaged about 29. And they got blown off the court. So that's what that'll get you. Good teams will beat those two great young players.

Now, they're going to have a lot of cap space. I'm not so sure that a lot of guys are not going to want to go play with that seven foot athletic guy, [INAUDIBLE]. When's the last time you see a seven footer hit in Euro step. And then, Ben Simmons. 6' 11", and can handle the ball, can get into the lane.

- He euro stepped Lonzo on a fast break.

- And the thing is, Skip, when you look at it, they are two and five against teams that would currently be in the playoffs. They're six and one [INAUDIBLE] bad teams. And you should. If you're a good team, you've got to be able to beat the bad teams to let them know they're still bad. But occasionally, you're going to have to beat some of these good teams if you want people to take you seriously.

- Yup.

- I think they're heading in the right direction. I love what I'm seeing from Joel Embiid. Now, you can see why, Skip, they gave him that contract extension. But my concerns are still there. 43 games in a four year span. Basically, he's just played half a season in four years. That's what he just crossed. So he doesn't play back to backs. He's already missed two of the 14 games this year.

- He has.

- Those are my concerns for him moving forward. Will he always be on a minute restriction, Skip?

- Yup.

- Is this something that he's going to have to worry about for his entire career?