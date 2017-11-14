Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Skip, what does this mean for the Cowboys?

- I know what it means for me. [SIGH]. I'm out.

MAN: Oh, no.

- I am done. It is over. I am waiting till next year. That's what it means.

- Nope. I ain't letting you.

- I'm sorry, but I'm just out. Because this guy is everything to this team. It will take a miracle for this team to win this game, especially this game without that guy. And I have been very consistent. This isn't 2020 hindsight. I've told you upfront all along, this defense goes as Sean Lee goes. And without him, it just routinely, predictably goes south. And as you know, it's basically a starless defense, except for this one incredibly unsung, outrageously underrated middle linebacker named Sean Lee. And again, [INAUDIBLE] gets all the credit. He had a big interception last night of Jay Cutler.

MAN: I want to talk about that later.

- We're definitely going to talk about that later, but he gets all the shine. And somewhere in the shadows is the most valuable player to any defense in the National Football League, Sean Lee, who, again, has pulled his hamstring.

I have campaigned for this defense to sign Revis or Cromartie. But no, they said they're going to stick with the kids. And they've got kids everywhere in the secondary and even in the defensive front. This is the second youngest team in all of pro football. And it has trouble.

It loses its heart and its soul and its way without Sean Lee, because it needs a quarterback. It needs a compass. And needs an organizer. It needs a signal caller. It needs a playmaker in the middle of it. It needs a middle linebacker who can cover as well as [INAUDIBLE] can cover, who can plug with anybody, and who can rush the passer. So he does all three things.

He's in every down inside linebacker for Rod Marinelli's scheme. And they say the scheme is the star of this defense, but without that one star, the unsung player in the middle, it goes nowhere.