- 100% of the credit for this amazing fourth quarter comeback goes to Kyle Korver, who had the quarter of his life. He went Adrian Claiborne on the New York Knicks. You know what Claiborne did to--

SHANNON SHARPE: Yeah!

- --Chaz Green were you say, where did that come from? Well, I wondered where did this come from because that's his record quarter for his whole NBA career. 19 points scored by Kyle Korver in the fourth quarter. That's impossibly great.

SHANNON SHARPE: Oh, you--

- That saved LeBron James from the ultimate humiliation in New York City in Madison Square Garden, after he tried to bully little Frankie and after he took a shot indirectly at little Frankie before the game. That's what happened. Kyle Korver saved the night for LeBron James, 19 points on five three-pointers in the fourth quarter and four of four from the free throw line. Are you kidding?

SHANNON SHARPE: Hold on.

- Did you see that coming?

SHANNON SHARPE: Hold on.