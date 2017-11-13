Shannon: ‘If you put a lot of QBs with Tyron Smith at LT and Ezekiel Elliott at RB, I assure you they will look just as good as Dak’

Shannon Sharpe explains to Skip Bayless and Joy Taylor what went wrong for the Dallas Cowboys in their 27-7 loss against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 of the NFL.

- And this is what I've been trying to tell you, Skip. You knock a lot of quarterbacks. You say, Dak, Dak, Dak. But if you put a lot of quarterbacks with Tyron Smith at left tackle and they got Zeke at the running back, I can assure you, they can look just as good as Dak Prescott.

I kept telling you that. But you didn't want to hear me. You got an opportunity to see. Without that Zeke machine, that guy that eats on a regular occasion-- because think about it. Even though Tyron Smith was out, they still had two all-pro linemen. Tell me the team that can say that. We lose one all-pro, but we still got two.

