- I do want to say that that team I saw coming out of a bye last night, the Patriots have officially started their Super Bowl roll. That team looked at dominating in all phases, obviously all three phases. Because the defense-- I know it's just Brock Osweiler, but I thought he played OK last night.

SHANNON SHARPE: He played OK.

- Played OK. But the defense still--

SHANNON SHARPE: We do know he's going to make that one mistake, though.

- He's going to make one and right on-- and Cris Collinsworth, poor man, was trying to give him some compliments, you know, saying, he's playing really-- interception.

- Two guys around the guy.

SKIP BAYLESS: Yeah.

- And he hits Chung in the belly.

SKIP BAYLESS: Yeah, he did. OK, but that's Brock Osweiler, and that's in part why the defense has lost heart for the whole football season, right?

SHANNON SHARPE: Yes.

- But again, back to the Patriots, they still have a really good chance to go 14 and 2 for the season. That's what I thought they would go, but they got two games left against your team, the Dolphins, they got a game left against Buffalo, another one against the Jets, and it's just going to come down to at Steelers on December 17. That's going to be a big one man because that's going to be for a home field advantage in the AFC playoffs.

SHANNON SHARPE: Correct, yes.

- And we know that Tom Brady has mostly owned the Pittsburgh Steelers on the football field, right, in his career.

SHANNON SHARPE: Home or away.

- Home or away, and really just took them all apart in the AFC championship game in Foxboro. So that's it. That's going to be game of the year in the AFC coming up and Pittsburgh's got a chance to stay right on course. Their schedule's not too tough either. So it's going to be very interesting.

But I still think last night, what I saw, I saw a New England team that looks a little better than an up and down Pittsburgh team that had to struggle. But they barely survived the Colts yesterday, and they seem to have something where they hit and they miss, that your city's team. But they don't seem dominating to me. They're potentially, but I haven't seen them come together the way this team has suddenly come together.