Skip Bayless: ‘LeBron James has the greatest durability of any athlete of any sport… He’s iron man’
Reacting to a play where LeBron James twisted his ankle but remained on the court against the Houston Rockets, Skip Bayless conveys to Shannon Sharpe and Joy Taylor why The King is the single most durable athlete in any sport.
