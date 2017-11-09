Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- He's not playing better than Wentz, Tom Brady--

- Mm.

- Drew Brees, or Jared Goff. Jared Goff just threw-- who was the NFC Player of the Week last week? Do you remember? It was Jared Goff.

- Mm. Who has the higher QBR than any of those guys?

- Who has a better--

- All of them.

- Who has a better record?

- Mm. I told you.

- And he beat him. And he beat your guy in his building. First of all, can I ask you a question? How do you get your hands around Carson Wentz? What is he known for? He got no signature move, he doesn't do this.

SKIP BAYLESS: No, he's from North Dakota State. He's a big, strapping hunter fisherman. Everybody loves him. And Doug Peterson called him the next combination Peyton Manning and Brett Favre. That's enough.

- He-- first of all, Dak Prescott is not even the best player on his team. In the last three games, Zeke Elliott is averaging 130 yards and has five touchdowns. Everybody goes into the game, how do we stop Zeke Elliott?

SKIP BAYLESS: Mm.

- You go face the Patriots, how do we get to Tom Brady? You play Philadelphia Eagles, how do we get to Carson Wentz? Brees and Goff likew-- Now, Goff does have-- he does have Todd Gurley in his backfield, so they try to stop him. So, but he's not playing better than Jared Goff, but that's neither here nor there. But this, they go into the ball game, how do we stop that eating machine who is 2-1?

SKIP BAYLESS: Let's put the game in Dak Prescott's hands. And what keeps happening? Ws keep happening.

SHANNON SHARPE: All I know is this. When Zeke Elliott averages 4 point-- more than 4 yards a carry--

SKIP BAYLESS: Mm.

- We already know, undefeated.

SKIP BAYLESS: Mm.

- When he does it, we already know, Skip Bayless. And here's something, Dak Prescott is 22nd in the NFL in yards per attempt. He's behind the guy-- let me ask you if you know him, Joy-- Blake Bortles. What about Andy Dalton?

- Who cares?

- What about Josh McCown?

- Who's got the better QBR? Who's the more effective player? Who's the better player?

- Carson Wentz.

- It's-- it's--

- Carson Wentz.

- OK, so his QBR is 73, and Dak's up at 81.

SHANNON SHARPE: What about the record?

- Really?

- What about the record?

- Wow.

- What about the record? I want to talk to you about the record, now. When QBR--

SKIP BAYLESS: I told you--

- At my restaurant--

- If you take the driving force out of the defense, if you take Sean Lee out of the defense, and Dak Prescott gives you a big lead at halftime, against the Rams and then against Aaron Rodgers, you can't win the game, because the defense can't stop the other quarterback or running back in the second half.

SHANNON SHARPE: Dak Prescott's job is not over at halftime.

SKIP BAYLESS: Mm.

- And I told you, in my restaurant, I serve wins, losses, and water. Mr. Bayless, what would you have today, sir?

- Can Dak play safety? No, he can't play safety. Can he play middle linebacker? He probably could.

- Just because you have 24 at the half doesn't mean you can't score any more.

- Mm.

- You are-- you're allowed to score 24 more.