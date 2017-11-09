Skip: ‘I believe LeBron James is starting to get a little nervous about what Kyrie is doing with that team in Boston’
Skip Bayless discusses with Shannon Sharpe, Jim Jackson and Joy Taylor why LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers should be nervous about Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics as legitimate contenders in the NBA's Eastern conference.
More Undisputed Videos
Mike Shanahan reveals why Robert Griffin III is no longer an NFL quarterback
7 hours ago
Chris Broussard: 'LeBron James is arguably still the best player in the world'
8 hours ago
Skip Bayless: 'LeBron James has the greatest durability of any athlete of any sport... He's iron man'
10 hours ago
Shannon Sharpe breaks down Russell Wilson's wild play against the Cardinals: 'That was all luck!'
10 hours ago
Skip reveals how the Dallas Cowboys will defeat the Atlanta Falcons without Zeke
10 hours ago
Shannon: 'Dak Prescott is not playing better than Wentz, Brady, Brees, or Goff... He's not even the best player on his team'
1 day ago
More Undisputed Videos»
20146-20149