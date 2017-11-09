Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- For the record, I still have Tom Brady as the NFL MVP at mid-season because his team is 6-2, and Dak Prescott's is only 5-3. Though I remind you, the 5-3 would be in the playoffs if they started right now.

- Who does Vegas have as the MVP?

- So, we're not talking about him. She just asked me about Dax Prescott.

- Oh, now you want to speak the topic.

- Yeah. So, I have been trying to tell you this topic after topic, day after day, Monday after Monday, that Dak Prescott remains the most underrated player in the National Football League. Most people can't buy into this because he doesn't have enough of a wow factor. He is not made for these times in which social media dominates. There is no signature celebration. He doesn't do this, right? And he can't throw up the X. He's just Dak Prescott. He doesn't say or do anything controversial. He doesn't post cartoon fist images on social media with the tag, "mood," right? Who does that?

- I don't know.

- That guy is made for social media.

- Topic. On topic.

- I'm just showing you the comparison. Dak is constantly flying way too far under the radar. But he is playing at an even higher level this year than last year. And I can demonstrate it right off the top with QBR. He's sitting at 81 in QBR, which is just a tick below the 82 that is Deshaun Watson's, which will have to sit there the rest of the year.