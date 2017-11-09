Skip on the Dallas Cowboys: ‘Dak Prescott remains the most underrated football player in the league’
Skip Bayless details to Shannon Sharpe and Joy Taylor why Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is the most underrated player in the NFL.
- For the record, I still have Tom Brady as the NFL MVP at mid-season because his team is 6-2, and Dak Prescott's is only 5-3. Though I remind you, the 5-3 would be in the playoffs if they started right now.
- Who does Vegas have as the MVP?
- So, we're not talking about him. She just asked me about Dax Prescott.
- Oh, now you want to speak the topic.
- Yeah. So, I have been trying to tell you this topic after topic, day after day, Monday after Monday, that Dak Prescott remains the most underrated player in the National Football League. Most people can't buy into this because he doesn't have enough of a wow factor. He is not made for these times in which social media dominates. There is no signature celebration. He doesn't do this, right? And he can't throw up the X. He's just Dak Prescott. He doesn't say or do anything controversial. He doesn't post cartoon fist images on social media with the tag, "mood," right? Who does that?
- I don't know.
- That guy is made for social media.
- Topic. On topic.
- I'm just showing you the comparison. Dak is constantly flying way too far under the radar. But he is playing at an even higher level this year than last year. And I can demonstrate it right off the top with QBR. He's sitting at 81 in QBR, which is just a tick below the 82 that is Deshaun Watson's, which will have to sit there the rest of the year.
More Undisputed Videos
Mike Shanahan reveals why Robert Griffin III is no longer an NFL quarterback
7 hours ago
Chris Broussard: 'LeBron James is arguably still the best player in the world'
8 hours ago
Skip Bayless: 'LeBron James has the greatest durability of any athlete of any sport... He's iron man'
10 hours ago
Shannon Sharpe breaks down Russell Wilson's wild play against the Cardinals: 'That was all luck!'
10 hours ago
Skip reveals how the Dallas Cowboys will defeat the Atlanta Falcons without Zeke
10 hours ago
Shannon: 'Dak Prescott is not playing better than Wentz, Brady, Brees, or Goff... He's not even the best player on his team'
1 day ago