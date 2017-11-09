Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Well, I think the thing is, Joy, it's still early. I think the expectations for a Lonzo Ball coming in were too high. I think so many people saw him as being the next Magic Johnson. And I always thought he would be the next Jason Kidd. And that's not a slight. Jason Kidd is going to the Hall of Fame. I believe next year, he will be eligible.

So that's not a bad thing-- the guy that finished his career as the number two assist man in the history of the NBA. He was an all-NBA player. He was an all-star on multiple occasions, all-defensive teams. So that's not a bad thing.

The thing is, Skip, that his shot isn't typical. So he is going to be more prone to poor shooting nights. He's not a volume shooter. He's not an efficient scorer. So in order for him to get his percentages up, he is going to have to be more selective in how he does score.

You see, the thing is, with Giannis, the Greek freak, is that he doesn't shoot the ball well outside. But he can post you, he can get to the right, and then he can get to the free throw line. Again, last night-- no free throws for Lonzo Ball.

LaVar, did you see this stat line? He led them in minutes. He led them in shots.

And so he's going to struggle, Skip. I just believe this year, he's going to struggle. Because of that shot-- the unorthodox of it-- can he get to be-- and we looked at point guards, and Magic Johnson was an aberration. I think Magic shot over 50%. John Stockton shot 51%.

So I said, OK, let him be Jason Kidd. Can he get to 40? Skip, he's under 30% right now. Can he get to 40? Can he get to 42, 43, and still be able to distribute the ball like we know he can do? If he can do that, Skip, I think he'll be fine.

He's going to have his lumps. He's going to have his growing pains this year. I'm not overly concerned. But he's going to be prone to nights where he doesn't shoot the ball well, because that shot is so unorthodox. So he's going to-- the consistency is not there. But I'm not overly concerned. But I don't expect him to be Magic Johnson.