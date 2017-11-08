Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- It's only November the 8th. We are 10 games in toward an 82-game schedule. They got plenty of time to figure this out. But Shannon Sharpe and Joy Taylor, so far, so bad.

And to me, I'm fascinated watching the Thunder. And I did watch this entire game, unfortunately for me, last night, because this is the most fascinating science experiment in the history of the NBA, because you have three guys who, for long periods of their careers, have known nothing but having a basketball in their hands. There's one basketball, there's five guys, and three of those five want the basketball in their hands. And they're all used to high-volume shooting.

So how do you figure out how to become a Western Conference contender with that kind of chemistry, or lack thereof of, going on?

- So here's what's fascinating to me so far. Through 10 games, here are the shots taken so far. Paul George, 175. Russell Westbrook, 174. Just one less. And Carmelo, 171. So they're almost dead even, and each of those three guys has scored 201 points through 10 games.

- Aha. And their record is four and six.

- So forgive me for this but, I've got a San Antonio Spurs reference for you. And I know you don't like broccoli this early in the morning, but I'm gonna force you to eat your broccoli today.

- What did I learn from the Spurs dynasty, their big three of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili? What were they greatest at? Deferring to the hot hand. On any given night, if they found that Ginobili is out of his mind tonight, they'd just say, you shoot it.

- It's your game. You go.

- Duncan's got a big advantage over some little skinny postman, let him do it. Let him-- Tony Parker can't be stopped tonight, let him score 35 tonight. But it's almost as if Russ goes to the bench in timeouts and asks the stat guy, how many shots do we have? Oh, oh, I've gotta get Melo a few more shots. So last night, unfortunately for them, they were just cold-handed after a hot-handed start.