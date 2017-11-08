Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- First of all, this is what I can't understand about it, Skip. Why would you put yourself and your family in harm's way? You have a brother in the NBA. Your younger brother drives a Lamborghini. You drive a Ferrari, and you go 4,000 miles away to shoplift?

Hell, you could have came right down here to Rodeo drive. They got a big old Louis store. This makes no sense. Skip, you-- and over the last couple of years, what we've seen, Americans are not looked fondly upon in foreign countries. So you go over there, and you do something. Their system is not set up like ours.

SKIP BAYLESS: Mm mm.

- They say Chinese courts have a 99% conviction rate, 99. So basically you plea, and you still got to do something. You've got to pay something. Why? Why would you do that? You on a-- you're with the school. You're over there to play a game.

SKIP BAYLESS: Yep.

- And you and some buddies, you thought it would be a cool idea. Now this is not a 4 or 5-year-old stealing some candy from the convenience store. And I get it. Oh, he-- he's 18, about to be 19. I don't care.

So you mean to tell me a 18-year-old doesn't know he shouldn't steal? He shouldn't go to a foreign country and take things that do not belong to him or he refused to pay for? No, that's unacceptable.

I just-- I don't get it. You go away to China-- we've seen situations. There was a case, I think about four or five months ago, about a young man that was in North Korea. He tried to take some propaganda literature.

- I-- do-- ah.

- And--

- That's the last place you want to try that.

- We've heard-- we've heard situations of people going down to Mexico. The jail systems down there, we think the penal system here are harsh. But their club may have compared to some of those.

Because first of all, Skip, the language barrier. You don't know what they're saying. They might be saying, you did it. And you sign something, and you never know.

SKIP BAYLESS: Yup.

- But for him to put himself in harm's way, to put his family-- and they got a-- they have a good name. LaVar might talks a lot.

SKIP BAYLESS: Mm hm.

- But as far as his name, his name has been pristine, because he's not been in any trouble. The kids have not been in any trouble. And for Jello to go there and to do that is unacceptable. But don't worry about it. Chinese-- if that was my son, the Chinese authority'd be the last thing he need to worry about. 'Cause you ask my son if something were-- like that were to happen.

- Oh, he'd have to worry about you.

- Oh he already-- don't call my dad. Already, he already knows. If you were to ask him, if you were to do something, Kiari, who was the last per-- I ain't calling my-- don't call my dad. He gonna tell his mo-- don't call, don't talk, don't tell my dad. Oh, I got something for him. 'Cause guess what, I'll be in a cell right next to him. But I got something for him.