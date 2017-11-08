Skip: ‘In all my years watching Kevin Love, I’ve never ever seen him play that hard for an entire basketball game’
One day after LeBron James sent out his cryptic Arthur meme, an impressed Skip Bayless reacts to Kevin Love's stellar performance on both sides of the court in the Cleveland Cavaliers' win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.
- That Arthur fist that he posted--
SHANNON SHARPE: Oh, my goodness.
- --I think he hit Kevin Love over the head with it before the game. Because in all the years I've watched Kevin Love perform-- at UCLA, in Minnesota, in Cleveland-- I have never ever seen Kevin Love play that hard for an entire basketball game. He played possessed last night, and I'm not sure why.
There's no Tristan Thompson, so obviously, he has to man the paint. But remember, for much of his time in Cleveland, he's been your basic spot-up shooter. He's a three-point spot-up shooter. What is he-- 6'10" or whatever he is?
SHANNON SHARPE: 6'10".
- So he just kind of stands over there on the wing. And every once in a while, LeBron says, hey, it's your turn-- whips him a cross-court pass-- sits down. He's pretty good. He can make those shots.
SHANNON SHARPE: He's that stretch.
- Yeah. Stretch four.
SHANNON SHARPE: Four.
- So last night, he has eight offensive rebounds. He was attacking the rim like a maniac-- tipping-- you know, tip, tip, tip-- getting 50-50 rebounds. And it was-- for him to go 32:16-- and as you point out, he took zero three-point shots for the first time in almost three years, where he just went three-pointless for the game-- didn't even attempt a shot. Well, something clicked. Something changed. I don't know if Coach LeBron told him to do that, or Assistant Coach Lou told him to do that. I don't know. But that just changed the whole flow of the game to me.
More Undisputed Videos
Shannon: 'Dak Prescott is not playing better than Wentz, Brady, Brees, or Goff... He's not even the best player on his team'
12 hours ago
Skip on the Dallas Cowboys: 'Dak Prescott remains the most underrated football player in the league'
12 hours ago
Shannon Sharpe reveals why he's not worried about Lonzo Ball: 'I don't expect him to be Magic Johnson'
12 hours ago
Skip: 'I believe LeBron James is starting to get a little nervous about what Kyrie is doing with that team in Boston'
14 hours ago
Shannon Sharpe discusses Colin Kaepernick's potential meeting with the NFL
1 day ago
Skip Bayless reveals why the Thunder are the most fascinating experiment in NBA history
1 day ago