- That Arthur fist that he posted--

SHANNON SHARPE: Oh, my goodness.

- --I think he hit Kevin Love over the head with it before the game. Because in all the years I've watched Kevin Love perform-- at UCLA, in Minnesota, in Cleveland-- I have never ever seen Kevin Love play that hard for an entire basketball game. He played possessed last night, and I'm not sure why.

There's no Tristan Thompson, so obviously, he has to man the paint. But remember, for much of his time in Cleveland, he's been your basic spot-up shooter. He's a three-point spot-up shooter. What is he-- 6'10" or whatever he is?

SHANNON SHARPE: 6'10".

- So he just kind of stands over there on the wing. And every once in a while, LeBron says, hey, it's your turn-- whips him a cross-court pass-- sits down. He's pretty good. He can make those shots.

SHANNON SHARPE: He's that stretch.

- Yeah. Stretch four.

SHANNON SHARPE: Four.

- So last night, he has eight offensive rebounds. He was attacking the rim like a maniac-- tipping-- you know, tip, tip, tip-- getting 50-50 rebounds. And it was-- for him to go 32:16-- and as you point out, he took zero three-point shots for the first time in almost three years, where he just went three-pointless for the game-- didn't even attempt a shot. Well, something clicked. Something changed. I don't know if Coach LeBron told him to do that, or Assistant Coach Lou told him to do that. I don't know. But that just changed the whole flow of the game to me.