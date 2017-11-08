Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- They shot 56%, the Bucks did, 56% from the floor. But when you give Giannis 19 of his 20 shots, Skip, 10 feet in the air. 17 of them in this restricted area. So, basically, yesterday he was Shaq--

- Yeah.

- --that's what he was. Now, he's special, Skip, 6' 11", long, long. If he ever develops a jump shot, I'm talking about from about 15 to 20, Skip--

- Uh-huh.

- --he's going to be a more athletic Kevin Durant, because they're-- two steps from half court, he's at the rim dunking it on you. Everything yesterday was with either dunk or a layup. You talk about LeBron can't shoot. LeBron was never this bad, Skip, not even his rookie year and you know it. But somehow you're going to find fault.

- Wait. You just gave me a good idea.

- I didn't give you a good nothing.

- I got to write that down.

- All I know-- this is what we know. Giannis had 40 points.

- Yeah.

- But he was minus 7.

- Uh-huh.

- LeBron-- who had the highest plus minus in that game yesterday, Skip Bayless?

- I don't know.

- You know-- you've got the--

- Huh, huh.

- Oh, ho, hum, nice. We talking about Kevin Love 32 and 16. And all LeBron did was 38 nine.

- Hum.

- Ho, hum, I know that's good because LeBron scored another 38 points. 8 rebounds, none assists. This is what he's going to be. But I still would like to see them play better D. It's going to take a while.