- I think it's out of bounds, Skip. And you know how I-- I've been very, very abundantly clear on this topic. I do not believe family members and significant others should comment on a family member that plays a professional sport. Because people automatically leap to the conclusion, whether it's fair or unfair, that that's coming from said player.

SKIP BAYLESS: Sure.

- And so that's what people are thinking. Man, I need to play more, Dad, I need to play more. And he's not going to say it. LaVar will.

SKIP BAYLESS: Yeah.

- But what LaVar needs to understand, Luke Walton's job is not to just coach Lonzo. He has to coach this basketball team.

SKIP BAYLESS: Mm hm.

- And right now, he's looking at-- Skip, what is this? Lonzo Ball in the fourth quarter, he's averaging 1.5 points a game. He's 0 of 9 from 3. 21% shooting from the floor, he's minus 31 in the fourth quarter. Only three players are worse than that.

So how does Luke Walton-- how does Luke Walton says, hold on, I'm looking at these numbers, and I should play you more? I don't-- I don't get it.