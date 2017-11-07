Shannon reacts to LaVar Ball’s comments on Lonzo’s lack of scoring: ‘I think it’s out of bounds’
Reflecting on LaVar Ball's recent comments about Lonzo's torpid scoring efforts and the need for coach Luke Walton to play him more, Shannon Sharpe explains to Skip Bayless and Joy Taylor why LaVar's comments on his son and Los Angeles Lakers PG were highly inappropriate.
- I think it's out of bounds, Skip. And you know how I-- I've been very, very abundantly clear on this topic. I do not believe family members and significant others should comment on a family member that plays a professional sport. Because people automatically leap to the conclusion, whether it's fair or unfair, that that's coming from said player.
SKIP BAYLESS: Sure.
- And so that's what people are thinking. Man, I need to play more, Dad, I need to play more. And he's not going to say it. LaVar will.
SKIP BAYLESS: Yeah.
- But what LaVar needs to understand, Luke Walton's job is not to just coach Lonzo. He has to coach this basketball team.
SKIP BAYLESS: Mm hm.
- And right now, he's looking at-- Skip, what is this? Lonzo Ball in the fourth quarter, he's averaging 1.5 points a game. He's 0 of 9 from 3. 21% shooting from the floor, he's minus 31 in the fourth quarter. Only three players are worse than that.
So how does Luke Walton-- how does Luke Walton says, hold on, I'm looking at these numbers, and I should play you more? I don't-- I don't get it.
