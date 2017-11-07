Skip reveals why he is still picking the New England Patriots over the Philadelphia Eagles
Skip Bayless reveals to Shannon Sharpe and Joy Taylor why he is still picking Tom Brady the New England Patriots over Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles as the best team in the NFL.
[SIGHING] - Vegas is right. They are right. Today-- what's today? I don't even know what it is.
SHANNON SHARPE: You know, the day of the sevens.
JOY TAYLOR: It's November 7.
- On November 7 of 2017, Las Vegas is absolutely right about the Eagles being the best team in the NFC and should be the odds-on favorite to win the NFC because they're running away with the NFC through nine games. I want to state up front, though, the best team in pro football was off last week and were-- they're out of sight, out of mind for the moment, but it's the New England Patriots because that quarterback is the best quarterback in pro football, even at age 40. So I want to get that straight.
And they are still the Las Vegas favorite to win the Super Bowl, right?
SHANNON SHARPE: Broncos winning on Sunday.
- What's that?
SHANNON SHARPE: Broncos winning on Sunday.
- Well, they've beaten him, again, and I forget what the record is, but--
SHANNON SHARPE: He's won twice there.
- Well, that's his house of horrors, so I don't know. They might have his number.
SHANNON SHARPE: And Rob, you know, Rob.
- Yeah, he beat him that one fateful Sunday night. I remember that game in the snow. In the overtime, CJ got loose in overtime--
SHANNON SHARPE: Yep, yep.
- --went up the sideline. Game over. Remember that?
SHANNON SHARPE: Yep.
- Tom's had a lot of problems in Denver, so I-- you could be right about that one.
