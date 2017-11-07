Show Transcript Hide Transcript

[SIGHING] - Vegas is right. They are right. Today-- what's today? I don't even know what it is.

SHANNON SHARPE: You know, the day of the sevens.

JOY TAYLOR: It's November 7.

- On November 7 of 2017, Las Vegas is absolutely right about the Eagles being the best team in the NFC and should be the odds-on favorite to win the NFC because they're running away with the NFC through nine games. I want to state up front, though, the best team in pro football was off last week and were-- they're out of sight, out of mind for the moment, but it's the New England Patriots because that quarterback is the best quarterback in pro football, even at age 40. So I want to get that straight.

And they are still the Las Vegas favorite to win the Super Bowl, right?

SHANNON SHARPE: Broncos winning on Sunday.

- What's that?

SHANNON SHARPE: Broncos winning on Sunday.

- Well, they've beaten him, again, and I forget what the record is, but--

SHANNON SHARPE: He's won twice there.

- Well, that's his house of horrors, so I don't know. They might have his number.

SHANNON SHARPE: And Rob, you know, Rob.

- Yeah, he beat him that one fateful Sunday night. I remember that game in the snow. In the overtime, CJ got loose in overtime--

SHANNON SHARPE: Yep, yep.

- --went up the sideline. Game over. Remember that?

SHANNON SHARPE: Yep.

- Tom's had a lot of problems in Denver, so I-- you could be right about that one.